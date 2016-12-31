News By Tag
Latest Goldwell products have the power to transform your hair – for months at a time!
When you're the top Scottsdale hair stylist, an essential part of the job is to trial the latest innovative haircare products and see if they live up to their promise. That precisely what top colorist Rodney Gentry, based at Sachi Studios
"Goldwell claim that their new Kerasilk with Keratransform Technology™ product range is 'transformative,' which is a bold claim. I was delighted to find that the products more than live up to the hype – this is a new standard in haircare when it comes to preserving strength, gloss and color!"
The idea is that the products are available exclusively through salons, so that clients can have their hair done in the salon and then take home the perfect tools to achieve the salon results themselves. The Kerasilk range uses engineered Keratin and lightweight silk, combined with a third product inspired by advances in skincare, in order to deliver specialized results.
Kerasilk Control focuses on softening and smoothing the hair, with results that last for months. Kerasilk Repower is all about body, while Kerasilk Reconstruct is ideal for restoring life to tired or damaged locks – both offer results that last for up to ten washes.
When it comes to color – top hair stylist Rodney Gentry's specialty – the Kerasilk Color shampoo offers incredibly long-lasting results for maintaining vibrancy and fighting against premature fading. Gentry comments:
"I've long been a fan of Goldwell's products for use in the salon. The latest range pairs fantastic salon treatments with take-home shampoos and masques that offer the ultimate indulgence. It's the best of both worlds. The Kerasilk range is really exciting news for anyone who wants their hair to look beautiful for longer, while also protecting and strengthening it."
The health angle is an important one for Rodney Gentry. His focus has always been on seeking out products that protect hair at the same time as producing spectacular color results and with its Kerasilk range Goldwell has shown that it remains at the forefront of blending great looking hair with genuine strength. Rodney Gentry concludes:
"I was delighted to find that 'transformative' really is the perfect word to describe the Kerasilk range. No person should be without these products!"
To discover for yourself just how good the Kerasilk product range is, book in with the top hair colorist in Scottsdale today.
Full-service designer and hair color specialist Rodney Gentry can be reached at Sachi Studios in Scottsdale AZ. Call 480.639.2000 to make an appointment or visit http://www.rodneygentry.com for further information.
Media Contact
Rodney Gentry
480.639.2000
***@gmail.com
