APAC Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market Trends and Forecast to 2024 – By Product, By Prescription Mode, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Country.

Contact

Shubham Dwivedi

SEO Analyst

+1-888-387-2818

shubham.dwivedi@ databridgemarketresearch.com Shubham DwivediSEO Analyst+1-888-387-2818

End

-- APAC point-of-care testing market is expected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2024 from USD 3.9 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented on the basis of product, prescription mode, distribution channel, end user and geography.· Blood Glucose Testing Kits· Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits· Infectious Disease Testing Kits· Cholesterol Testing Kits· Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits· Tumor/Cancer Markers· Urinalysis Testing Kits· Cholesterol Test Strips· Hematology Testing Kits· Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits· Fecal Occult Testing Kits· Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits· Others· Prescription Based Testing· Over-The-Counter Testing· Direct Tenders· Retail· Hospital· Clinics· Ambulatory Care· Home Healthcare· Research LaboratoryBased on geographical segmentation the APAC point-of-care testing (poct) market is segmented into 11 major countries which are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of APAC.· Abbott Laboratories, Inc.· Roche Diagnostics Limited· Siemens AG· Beckman Coulter, Inc.· Becton, Dickinson and Company· Johnson & Johnson· Alere Inc.· Instrumentation Laboratory· PTS Diagnostics· Abaxis, Inc.· Medtronic· Accriva Diagnostics· Opti Medical· Sienco, Inc.· Alpha Scientific· AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.· ACON Laboratories, Inc.· Acrongenomics· AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.· bioMérieux· Biomerica, Inc.· Atlas Genetics Ltd.· Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.· Medica Corporation· Nova BiomedicalReport Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/global- point-... Data Bridge Market Research4th Floor, Mega Center,Magarpatta City, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research