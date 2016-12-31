News By Tag
Enterprise Live Chat Zestim Opens Up for Public
Previously available only as a custom-built live chat software for enterprises, Zestim is now open to the public through the SaaS model.
Zestim captures the behavior of website visitors, and based on their behavior, sends pre-defined messages in real-time that are both targeted and personalized.
Zestim is already used by some leading global brands like Reliance, RedBus, Matrimony, Simplilearn, Indiaproperty, MagicBricks, among others. For a limited period, Zestim is offering its product for free without any feature limitations or usage restrictions.
"We started out building custom live chat software for enterprises, and today we're excited to open up the solution to world. Whether you're a one man business, startup, small business or an enterprise - Zestim is tailored for your needs. Our goal is to build a community of engaged users who are able to increase sales, improve customer satisfaction and cut down on support and infrastructure costs." added Kishore.
Visit the Zestim website at www.zestim.com to sign up for a free account.
Media Contact
Kishore Annapureddy, Founder & CEO
Nishitha Nagireddy, Co-founder
+914065550204
press@zestim.com
