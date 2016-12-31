 
The Philippines Improves Transparency in Establishing Simplified Business Regulations

The Philippines welcomes business entrepreneurs and enterprises as it improves the processes for all business systems. Business processes are now streamlined to ensure that everything can get done in just a week.
 
 
MAKATI CITY, Philippines - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- December 19, 2016 - According to World Bank's annual 'Doing Business 2017: Equal Opportunity for All' report, the Philippines have ranked 99th (http://www.manilatimes.net/ph-four-places-ease-business-survey/293387/), upping four places due to the country's upgraded business systems to ease the process for all enterprises and businesses interested in the market.

Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director, said "Authorities have worked toward simplifying business regulations in the Philippines. This is important for the economy to ensure small and medium enterprises can flourish and create jobs for millions of Filipinos."

Various agencies and task force of the current administration such as the Ease of Doing Business (EODB), National Competitiveness Council (NCC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) have set reforms in the business agenda to automate and streamline the procedures, which made an impact for the Philippines to rise in business ranking from the previous years.

Regarding business procedure, the goal by 2017 (http://www.businessmirror.com.ph/philippines-seeks-to-imp...) is to reduce the process into three steps and be finished within three days. In 2015, the process took sixteen steps and twenty-nine days to complete. By 2016, it trimmed down to six steps and accomplished within eight days. Improvement in terms of online transactions and taxation reforms helped to do business in the Philippines equal and competitive for all.

Pursuant to this economic plan, EnterPH, a business consultancy firm in the Philippines, aims to guide both foreign investors and local entrepreneurs from the basics to success in terms of how to do business in the Philippines (http://enterph.com/). Their services range from business registration, bookkeeping and payroll, HR consulting, corporate services, legal services, tax consulting, visa processing, and business matching.

About EnterPH

For new investors who are testing the waters of the economy, business registration is a challenging ordeal. With EnterPH's mastery of the Philippine business landscape and law, the entire method will become uncomplicated and convenient. As a rising name in the industry, their firm is particular about becoming an entrepreneurial launch pad for foreign investors and clients.

True to its name, EnterPH is the entry-point and companion of every business to thrive in the growing competition of the Philippines' emerging and resilient economy. Their firm is comprised of seasoned lawyers and renowned business development consultants to help foreign investors with overall business and investment related needs in the Philippines.

All business and media inquiries must be directed to info@enterph.com.

Media Contact
Rocky Chan
6327189503
rockychan@enterph.com
Source:
Email:***@enterph.com Email Verified
