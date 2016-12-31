FoyobeMask: Exercise your face, effortlessly and smart Get early access! Win a free FoyobeMask! Win 250,000 Stock Options! 1 2 FoyobeMask:Excercise your face effortlessly & smart FoyobeMask:Excercise your face effortlessly & smart HOUSTON - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Foyobe Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their Sweepstakes campaign that will allow the consumer to meet the world's first cordless, rechargeable face fitness exercise smart mask.



FoyobeMask uses air pressure and over 2000 soft points of contact to effectively exercise and massage your entire face. It can be used with or without the Foyobe smart app. Face fit + Smart Flex Strap technology.



The FoyobeMask comes in 4 colors: Purple, Turquoise, Blue and Grey



FoyobeMask is more than a fitness product; it's a highly effective smart tool that will change your looks Forever Young.



The campaign period lasts till February 4th, 2017 and is giving away: Early Access, Free FoyobeMasks and Free 250,000 Foyobe Stock Options.



Foyobe Inc. is a consumer fitness electronics company located in Houston, TX, USA. Founded in 2016, it is led by a group of innovative designers, engineers and health enthusiasts. Foyobe Inc. is committed to providing followers with quality products and exceptional service.



Visit



Contact

Foyobe Inc.

info@foyobemask.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12611565/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12611565/2 Foyobe Inc. End -- Foyobe Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of their Sweepstakes campaign that will allow the consumer to meet the world's first cordless, rechargeable face fitness exercise smart mask.FoyobeMask uses air pressure and over 2000 soft points of contact to effectively exercise and massage your entire face. It can be used with or without the Foyobe smart app. Face fit + Smart Flex Strap technology.The FoyobeMask comes in 4 colors: Purple, Turquoise, Blue and GreyFoyobeMask is more than a fitness product; it's a highly effective smart tool that will change your looks Forever Young.The campaign period lasts till February 4th, 2017 and is giving away: Early Access, Free FoyobeMasks and Free 250,000 Foyobe Stock Options.Foyobe Inc. is a consumer fitness electronics company located in Houston, TX, USA. Founded in 2016, it is led by a group of innovative designers, engineers and health enthusiasts. Foyobe Inc. is committed to providing followers with quality products and exceptional service.Visit http://www.FoyobeMask.com for more details. Source : Foyobe Inc. Email : ***@foyobemask.com Tags : Business , Wearable , Technology , Beauty , Fashion , Wireless , Women , Fitness Industry : Electronics , Fashion , Fitness Location : Houston - Texas - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

