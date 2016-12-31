Country(s)
Industry News
FoyobeMask: Exercise your face, effortlessly and smart
Get early access! Win a free FoyobeMask! Win 250,000 Stock Options!
FoyobeMask uses air pressure and over 2000 soft points of contact to effectively exercise and massage your entire face. It can be used with or without the Foyobe smart app. Face fit + Smart Flex Strap technology.
The FoyobeMask comes in 4 colors: Purple, Turquoise, Blue and Grey
FoyobeMask is more than a fitness product; it's a highly effective smart tool that will change your looks Forever Young.
The campaign period lasts till February 4th, 2017 and is giving away: Early Access, Free FoyobeMasks and Free 250,000 Foyobe Stock Options.
Foyobe Inc. is a consumer fitness electronics company located in Houston, TX, USA. Founded in 2016, it is led by a group of innovative designers, engineers and health enthusiasts. Foyobe Inc. is committed to providing followers with quality products and exceptional service.
Visit http://www.FoyobeMask.com for more details.
Contact
Foyobe Inc.
info@foyobemask.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse