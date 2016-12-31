 
Maximize Driving Performance With New Sequential Shift Light And Performance Optimizer App

The Trac-Pac™ Sequential Shift Light includes a mobile app that enables racers to set up the modes and shift points wirelessly, and to view RPM real-time or log it on the mobile device for later analysis. Racers get feedback on actual shift point.
 
 
Trac-Pac Sequential Shift Light with the Performance Optimizer App.
Trac-Pac Sequential Shift Light with the Performance Optimizer App.
 
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Fast Lane Innovations is excited to introduce the Trac-Pac™ Sequential Shift Light and Performance Optimizer App. This unique solution enables racers to fully control the shift light with Bluetooth® wireless technology. This link between the mobile device (iOS or Android phone or tablet) and the shift light also provides RPM data that can be viewed real-time on the screen and logged to a file for later analysis.

The app also performs automatic analysis for drag racing when data logs are reviewed. A table of statistics is calculated for each gear, including the actual shift RPM, how long it took to shift, the engine acceleration rate during the gear, etc. This is presented in a table for quick review, making it easy to see if driving or vehicle changes are improving performance. A programmable RPM switch output is also available to enable triggering nitrous or an air shifter, for example (requires an additional relay, sold separately).

"With other shift lights, drivers program what RPM they activate at. Since reaction time varies, however, the driver doesn't know when the shift actually occurs. The Trac-Pac sequential shift light gives the driver feedback on the actual shift point and how long shifting takes, so they can shift at the right time, every time," explains James Hastings, President of Fast Lane Innovations.

"Also with the data logging, drivers can easily spot wheel spin and other driving or vehicle issues like top-end fuel starvation or misfires in the log. Even clutch slippage and torque converter stall can be seen and measured. If they're using the RPM switch to control nitrous or an air shifter, they can tune the engagement point with this data as well and change the activation point on the fly," James adds.

With a range of lighting modes, including several sequential and multi-stage modes, this shift light can be used for any type of racing such as drag racing, land speed racing, and road racing.

Product website https://fastlaneinnovations.com/sequential-shift-light/

An introduction video can be viewed on the product website or at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p30sXnDRd2s



The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth
SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Fast Lane Innovations, LLC is under license. Other trademarks
and trade names are those of their respective owners.

James Hastings, President
Fast Lane Innovations, LLC
***@fastlaneinnovations.com
