Making Room for the New: Creating a Vacuum is the Number One Rule in the Universe
As an author, motivational speaker and TV host, Wilson-Coleman continues to be a ray of hope and the catalyst that has activated change in many lives. Wilson-Coleman continues to share how she has overcome some of life's most challenging events including teen pregnancy and homelessness to become a financial expert which an MBA from the University of Chicago. She helps others create a roadmap that will help them navigate through a world filled with negativity, empowering the world one life at a time.
Stephanie Wilson-Coleman says "you must decide to concentrate on "healing" you. This means you will have to take a break from "fixing" the people around you. Letting others be is a difficult task, but somehow I think they will survive."
Stephanie, the "straight no chaser" Empowerment Doctor, has the uncanny ability to help others break through toxic emotions and heal the residue left from traumatic experiences that are causing them to sabotage their success. She has an insatiable appetite for helping others achieve the impossible. She lives her inspiration as the founder of The Champagne Connection, Inc., the author of 3 books and the Host of the television show "A Sip of Inspiration"
Visit: http://www.empowerdr.tumblr.com and http://www.asipofinspiration.blogspot.com
Stephanie Wilson-Coleman, is the author of the Amazon.com favorites, "Is Anybody Listening?: A Journey to Wholeness" and "Embracing Life's Lessons: Journey to Inner Peace and Tranquility"
Her personal journey of becoming a mother at 15, enduring a destructive marriage and temporary homelessness to become a financial expert with an MBA from the University of Chicago is a compelling journey. Wilson-Coleman believes that everyone has the ability to transcend their negative experiences and emerge to forge their own pathways to success.
