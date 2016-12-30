 
Illinois CLEC/ILEC Transitions to New IPTV Middleware Vendor

New features are helping this rural video provider to grow their subscriber base.
 
 
GRAFTON/JERSEYVILLE, Ill. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Citing their existing relationship and a need to stay ahead of their competitors with new features, Grafton Technologies has switched their IPTV middleware to the Innovative Systems APMAX solution.  Kevin Hamilton VP of Technology for Grafton Technologies, the CLEC arm of Grafton Telephone in Grafton Illinois, stated that the lengthy relationship with Innovative Systems voice services and their quality support were the driving factors in changing middleware vendors.

Hamilton said their entire video subscriber base has been converted to the new middleware and the level of support from Innovative exceeded their expectations. One thing that they noticed right away was the increased level of insight they got into their customer set top boxes with the APMAX management tools like the Virtual Remote™.

Growing Their Video Business in a Competitive Market
The added benefit to GTI with the switch in vendors are new features they can offer their customers. According to Hamilton, they are growing their video business in both their ILEC and CLEC markets and the new features like the Weather App and the ManageMyTVs Mobile App have provided them features that their competing local video provider does not offer.

Hamilton said they appreciate working with a company that works to enhance software at a rapid pace, which helps rural providers, deliver a feature-competitive video service.

Grafton Technologies provides Internet, Phone, Television and Computer Technology services for residential and business subscribers in Jersey County in Southern Illinois. Visit their website at www.gtec.com

Innovative Systems offers the APMAX IMS Application Server, the only platform in the industry that delivers enhanced voice services and IPTV video solutions, as well as eLation, a fully integrated OSS solution which includes billing, financials, and staking and mapping applications. The new InnoStream server platform offers VOD, C3V0D and cDVR with all software and hardware provided and managed by Innovative Systems. With over 1,200 systems in service throughout North America, Innovative Systems is one of the leading suppliers of telecommunications hardware and software for the independent communications market. For more info visit their website at www.innovsys.com

Source:Grafton Technologies
