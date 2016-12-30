News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dryer Vent Cleaning Company Suggests a Thorough Inspection for Wintertime
Dryer Vent Wizard urges homeowners to stay vigilant in the fight against dryer fires
Dryer fires occur during the winter months due to the increased wear of thicker, bulkier clothing that ends up repeatedly being run through the dryer. The sheets, comforters and wool blankets that arein use this time of year and placed in the dryer also contribute. The thicker the clothing and bedding utilized during the winter months, the more lint it yields in the dryer. The more lint produced means more lint gets caught in dryer vents and hoses. The more lint found throughout the common stops in a dryer, the more likely it is that they will cause a fire.
Dryer vent cleaning as provided by Dryer Vent Wizard can eliminate a number of dryer related problems, especially if it has been a few years since the last cleaning. There are likely multiple conglomerations of lint that need to be addressed within any dryer that has not received a cleaning of this sort. If clothes are taking longer to dry than they should, if they come out with a musty smell to them, if otherwise untraceable reasons for an increase in monthly utility bill amounts occurs, or if the top of the dryer is hot to the touch when running, chances are that lint accumulation is the culprit.
In the interim, up to and beyond a dryer vent cleaning appointment, the following guidelines should be followed to create more efficient overall dryer functionality. During the regular flow of laundry, a dryer's lint trap should be cleaned before or after every single load. Heavier clothing and/or bedding should be air dried to prevent quick accumulations of lint. A dryer should never be run when no one is home. The area around a dryer should be kept clear of any items that could ignite into a fire. A dryer that is in need of a good cleaning may run hotter than usual, potentially causing items nearby to ignite.
Dryer Vent Wizard is a dryer vent cleaning company that specializes in installation, cleaning and repair services in Eagan and the surrounding areas. Their team makes sure dryer vents, hoses and other dryer vent parts are in good shape and are properly cleaned and installed to help mitigate the risk of a dryer fire. To learn more about dryer vent cleaning near Eagan, visit http://www.twincitiesdryerguy.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse