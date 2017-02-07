 

ONA plus is 100X to 1000X faster than excel nmon Analyzer; supports IBM virtualization

onTune nmon Analyzer Plus -fastest nmon analyzer on the planet, is updated with OS parameter Management and IBM virtualization.
 
1 2 3
Integrated View of All Servers
PINE BROOK, N.J. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The best tool for analyzing nmon logs has been updated with OS parameter management. OS parameters for a single server, or group of servers are displayed with a single mouse-click, including change history. ONA plus provides an integrated view of all servers performance, and also allows detailed drill down to individual servers or groups of servers drill down to each individual server.

Already the fastest analyzer for nmon, (ONA plus is 100 to 1000 times faster than excel nmon analyzer)   ONA plus provide IBM virtualization support to work with standard nmon logs, overcoming problems of analyzing CPU pool (IBM CPU Virtualization) correctly, and eliminating a big headache for AIX system administrators/engineers.

Developed by and for System Engineers and Administrators, onTune nmon Analyzer Plus greatly increase the productivity and efficiency for AIX and Linux nmon analysis.

onTune nmon Analyzer Plus runs on Windows 2003 , XP or later.

For free trial, please visit www.ontune.us

