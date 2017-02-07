Country(s)
ONA plus is 100X to 1000X faster than excel nmon Analyzer; supports IBM virtualization
onTune nmon Analyzer Plus -fastest nmon analyzer on the planet, is updated with OS parameter Management and IBM virtualization.
Already the fastest analyzer for nmon, (ONA plus is 100 to 1000 times faster than excel nmon analyzer) ONA plus provide IBM virtualization support to work with standard nmon logs, overcoming problems of analyzing CPU pool (IBM CPU Virtualization)
Developed by and for System Engineers and Administrators, onTune nmon Analyzer Plus greatly increase the productivity and efficiency for AIX and Linux nmon analysis.
onTune nmon Analyzer Plus runs on Windows 2003 , XP or later.
