 
News By Tag
* Apprise
* Business Award
* Software Developer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bethlehem
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130

Apprise Named 2016 Lehigh Valley Business of the Year

Global ERP and supply chain management software firm accepts annual top honor for excellence
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Apprise
Business Award
Software Developer

Industry:
Software

Location:
Bethlehem - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Apprise Software, Inc., a leader in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions for consumer goods businesses, was recently named the 2016 Business of the Year (100+ employees). The honor is awarded by the Lehigh Valley Business Journal in recognition of a company's commitment to professional excellence, business growth and community.

"We're honored to have been selected as this year's Business of the Year," said Jeff Broadhurst, CEO, Apprise. "This wouldn't have been made possible without the hard work of our team members, and I'm proud of what they continually accomplish."

During more than three decades in business, Apprise has expanded its global operations to six countries on four continents. With offices in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, Czech Republic, China and Australia, Apprise provides innovative ERP solutions and support to consumer-goods businesses at the local, regional and international levels.

Helping to earn this top spot is the company's ability to deliver solutions that help their clients become more successful, while providing a continual learning environment for team members. Apprise is also dedicated to its many charitable and social causes globally, including SHARE Africa, Habitat for Humanity, and assisting women in rural parts of China with their educational achievements.


About Apprise Software, Inc.
Apprise is making business management better for consumer goods distributors. Founded in 1984, Apprise creates integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions for companies all around the world. With headquarters in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and offices in Europe, Australia and China, Apprise is focused on working with local, regional and global distribution businesses—helping them become more efficient and profitable.

For more information, visit http://www.apprise.com.

Contact
Brett Raymond
***@apprise.com
End
Source:Apprise
Email:***@apprise.com
Posted By:***@apprise.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Apprise Software, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share