News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Apprise Named 2016 Lehigh Valley Business of the Year
Global ERP and supply chain management software firm accepts annual top honor for excellence
"We're honored to have been selected as this year's Business of the Year," said Jeff Broadhurst, CEO, Apprise. "This wouldn't have been made possible without the hard work of our team members, and I'm proud of what they continually accomplish."
During more than three decades in business, Apprise has expanded its global operations to six countries on four continents. With offices in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, Czech Republic, China and Australia, Apprise provides innovative ERP solutions and support to consumer-goods businesses at the local, regional and international levels.
Helping to earn this top spot is the company's ability to deliver solutions that help their clients become more successful, while providing a continual learning environment for team members. Apprise is also dedicated to its many charitable and social causes globally, including SHARE Africa, Habitat for Humanity, and assisting women in rural parts of China with their educational achievements.
About Apprise Software, Inc.
Apprise is making business management better for consumer goods distributors. Founded in 1984, Apprise creates integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions for companies all around the world. With headquarters in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and offices in Europe, Australia and China, Apprise is focused on working with local, regional and global distribution businesses—helping them become more efficient and profitable.
For more information, visit http://www.apprise.com.
Contact
Brett Raymond
***@apprise.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse