PQMD Welcomes MedShare to Membership
Annapolis-based Nonprofit Grows to 38 Members with medical donation nonprofit, MedShare. MedShare collects and redistributes medical supplies and equipments to communities in underserved areas around the world.
"MedShare is honored to become a member of PQMD. Our combined dedication to health and quality standards will undoubtedly strengthen global health systems and contribute to the long-term wellbeing of our friends around the world. We look forward to the impactful and life-saving work we will accomplish together," said MedShare CEO & President of MedShare, Charles Redding.
Founded in 1998, and headquartered in Decatur, Ga., MedShare's mission is to improve the quality of life for people, communities, and the planet through the efficient sourcing and distribution of surplus medical supplies to underserved hospitals and clinics around the world. In contrast to a traditional "collect and donate" model, MedShare uses a sophisticated inventory system that enables recipients to order precisely the items needed. The organization also boasts a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, an achievement that spans twelve consecutive years due in part to the organization's careful use of donor investments in its mission.
"We are proud to not only expand our membership, but to do so with an organization as well-respected as MedShare," says Elizabeth Ashbourne, executive director of PQMD. "MedShare promises to offer a new perspective that will serve to provide further knowledge-sharing resources to all PQMD members."
A global alliance of corporations and NGOs, PQMD leads the development and championing of high standards in medical supply and service donation. The cornerstone of the organization, "PQMD Guidelines for Quality Medical Product Donations" are a set of guidelines which are rigorously updated on an annual basis to help manage donated medical products, devices and services and the performance of those who participate in the industry worldwide. Seeking to enhance access to health care in underserved communities and areas affected by disaster, PQMD members focus their broad expertise in the areas of humanitarian assistance, disaster response, health system strengthening, and knowledge and innovation.
PQMD is a dynamic alliance and global network between nonprofit and corporate organizations leading in the development and championing of guidelines on quality for the donation policies and practices; delivering of urgent care in disaster situations, and delivering life-saving products and service to at-risk and chronically under-served populations. The organization's beginnings go back to 1996, when an informal alliance of several non-governmental organizations (NGOs), pharmaceutical companies, and medical device firms joined together to develop guidance regarding medical donations. To learn more, visit www.pqmd.org.
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.
