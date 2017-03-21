News By Tag
New and important Critical Infrastructure and Resilience event for North America
Critical Infrastructure and Resilience North America organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will take place in Orlando, Florida on 5th-7th December 2017.
Increasing levels of international terrorism and changes in the global climate continue to pose a very real and escalating threat to critical national infrastructure around the world. The United States, as the world's largest economy has some of the most developed and interdependent infrastructure in the world and is therefore arguably one of the most vulnerable.
Terrorism, Cyber Terrorism and man-made disasters as well as natural disasters such flooding and extreme weather conditions all pose a threat to the efficient delivery of vital services. Understanding the threats and vulnerabilities and how to defend and mitigate against them is essential. Conversation, co-operation and collaboration are key factors in ensuring that information is shared with the right people in a timely manner.
The new CIPRNA event follows the unique format of previous successful events held in Europe and Asia, with a unique conference programme set-up, providing enhanced opportunities for discussions between the physical infrastructure and cyber security, who need to work together to mitigate threats and attacks in combined plenary sessions, as well as focused discussions within each discipline in the individual CIP and CIIP tracks.
The event is supported by the Chief DISA/DoDIN Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Program in the USA and the International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals.
Event details can be seen at www.ciprna-expo.com
Editors Notes
Critical Infrastructure and Resilience North America (CIPRNA) is one of a family of specialist events produced by Torch Marketing and KNM Media. These include:
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe - The Hague, Netherlands (2017-05-09 to 2017-05-11)
World Border Security Congress - Casablanca, Morocco (2017-03-21 to 2017-03-23)
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Asia - TBC
