New and important Critical Infrastructure and Resilience event for North America

Torch Marketing and KNM Media have announced the launch of an important new critical infrastructure protection event for the North American region - Critical Infrastructure and Resilience North America (CIPRNA).Increasing levels of international terrorism and changes in the global climate continue to pose a very real and escalating threat to critical national infrastructure around the world. The United States, as the world's largest economy has some of the most developed and interdependent infrastructure in the world and is therefore arguably one of the most vulnerable.Terrorism, Cyber Terrorism and man-made disasters as well as natural disasters such flooding and extreme weather conditions all pose a threat to the efficient delivery of vital services. Understanding the threats and vulnerabilities and how to defend and mitigate against them is essential. Conversation, co-operation and collaboration are key factors in ensuring that information is shared with the right people in a timely manner.The new CIPRNA event follows the unique format of previous successful events held in Europe and Asia, with a unique conference programme set-up, providing enhanced opportunities for discussions between the physical infrastructure and cyber security, who need to work together to mitigate threats and attacks. Critical Infrastructure and Resilience North America (CIPRNA) is one of a family of specialist events produced by Torch Marketing and KNM Media. These include:Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe - The Hague, Netherlands (2017-05-09 to 2017-05-11)World Border Security Congress - Casablanca, Morocco (2017-03-21 to 2017-03-23)Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Asia - TBC