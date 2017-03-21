 
News By Tag
* Security
* Critical Infrastructure
* Resilience
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Security
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
54321
December 2016
3130


New and important Critical Infrastructure and Resilience event for North America

Critical Infrastructure and Resilience North America organised by Torch Marketing and KNM Media, will take place in Orlando, Florida on 5th-7th December 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Security
* Critical Infrastructure
* Resilience

Industry:
* Security

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - UK

LONDON - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Torch Marketing and KNM Media have announced the launch of an important new critical infrastructure protection event for the North American region - Critical Infrastructure and Resilience North America (CIPRNA).

Increasing levels of international terrorism and changes in the global climate continue to pose a very real and escalating threat to critical national infrastructure around the world. The United States, as the world's largest economy has some of the most developed and interdependent infrastructure in the world and is therefore arguably one of the most vulnerable.

Terrorism, Cyber Terrorism and man-made disasters as well as natural disasters such flooding and extreme weather conditions all pose a threat to the efficient delivery of vital services. Understanding the threats and vulnerabilities and how to defend and mitigate against them is essential. Conversation, co-operation and collaboration are key factors in ensuring that information is shared with the right people in a timely manner.

The new CIPRNA event follows the unique format of previous successful events held in Europe and Asia, with a unique conference programme set-up, providing enhanced opportunities for discussions between the physical infrastructure and cyber security, who need to work together to mitigate threats and attacks in combined plenary sessions, as well as focused discussions within each discipline in the individual CIP and CIIP tracks.

The event is supported by the Chief DISA/DoDIN Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Program in the USA and the International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals.

Event details can be seen at www.ciprna-expo.com

Editors Notes

Critical Infrastructure and Resilience North America (CIPRNA) is one of a family of specialist events produced by Torch Marketing and KNM Media. These include:
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Europe - The Hague, Netherlands (2017-05-09 to 2017-05-11)
World Border Security Congress - Casablanca, Morocco (2017-03-21 to 2017-03-23)
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience, Asia - TBC

If you would like more information about this topic, or images please contact Tony Kingham at +44 (0)208 144 5934 or email at tony.kingham@knmmedia.com

If you would like to be removed from our mailing list, please write remove in the subject box and return this email.
End
Source:
Email:***@torchmarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Security, Critical Infrastructure, Resilience
Industry:Security
Location:London City - London, Greater - United Kingdom
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Torch Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share