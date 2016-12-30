News By Tag
Profit Tools wins 2016 Technology Award for the best TMS software and intermodal trucking solution
Profit Tools the innovative leader in Intermodal Transportation Management System (TMS) software, today announced the company received the TMT News 2016 Technology Award for the best TMS Software and Intermodal Trucking Solution.
The TMT News 2016 Technology Awards highlight innovative companies and individuals who have provided the world with new, cutting-edge technology that has paved the way for increased efficiency and improved communications with customers. The award focuses on those, who through determination, commitment and hard work, have developed and shared their ideas to fundamentally evolve the business world and the lives of customers for years to come.
Speaking about the program Kaven Cooper, Awards Coordinator, stated: "The technology industry is a vital aspect of our lives, and those who work within it are responsible for the livelihoods of thousands, if not millions, of people who depend upon their products for their business and personal lives. As such I am proud to recognize our deserving winners, and would like to wish them every success going forward."
"I'm thrilled that Profit Tools was selected for the TMT News 2016 Technology Award for the best TMS Software and Intermodal Trucking Solution," said Brian Widell, President and Owner of Profit Tools. "The team at Profit Tools has worked hard to develop technology that helps customers improve efficiency and profitability. I could not be more proud of their efforts and the recognition this award provides. We look forward to continuing our legacy of innovation and customer satisfaction."
About TMT News
Published quarterly, TMT News provides readers with all the latest information from across technology, media and telecommunications, exploring every aspect: from legislation changes to the latest deals, new product launches to appointments and everything in between.
About Profit Tools, Inc.
Profit Tools, Inc. is the innovative leader in Intermodal Trucking Software Solutions. Hundreds of intermodal trucking companies rely on Profit Tools Intermodal Transportation Management System (TMS) software every day to streamline operations, increase profit and gain a competitive advantage. Profit Tools TMS and Brokerage Solutions allows intermodal trucking companies to automate operations, dispatch, billing and customer service and build their brokerage business. Recently, Profit Tools was named one of the Top 10 Transportation Management Solution Providers by Logistics Tech Outlook and is also a winner of the TMT News 2016 Technology Award. Profit Tools continues its success in delivering the best intermodal TMS by listening to customers and proactively developing solutions that help improve their bottom line, while delivering industry-leading customer service. For more information about Profit Tools, visit http://www.ProfitTools.net or call 603.659.3822.
