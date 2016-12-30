 
January 2017





Notionpress presents Sivakumar Palaniappan and his life changing book: Vaalvenappaduvathu Yadhenil

 
 
CHENNAI, India - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- You would have seen so many books in life and would have questions like Why should I read this book? What's so special in this book? What does this have in it that wasn't there in other books? Will this book change my life?

In between the lines of every book, there are secrets awaiting for its passionate reader. For a reader who knows to find those secrets, books are truly life-changing. If a book can help you move from one state to the next incremental positive state in your life, that is surely a good book.

People who love reading are blessed with powerful transformations. Reading a book is not just flipping pages; it's an intimate journey that an author and a reader takes together.

Through this excited journey called Vaalvenappaduvathu Yadhenil, I am sharing some of the significant life lessons I picked from my own experiences, from what I observed and read.

Sivakumar Palaniappan was born in an agricultural family in a town near Kangayam in Tirupur district of Tamilnadu.

As a first generation graduate, he received his degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and worked for 8 years as an Engineer and Technical Leader in some of the leading companies like Wipro Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and Qualcomm.

When his interest in Electronics Engineering turned towards Human Engineering, he did MBA in Human Resources and worked in a leading German company - Robert Bosch as HR Manager for a few years.

He is an expert in Brain Science, Positive Psychology, Life Skills, Entrepreneurship, Business and Organisational Development, Professional Speaking etc.

He is a sought-after Author, Professional Speaker, Management Trainer, and Life Coach. He runs a training organisation named "Mastering Mind Academy". He also teaches as Visiting Professor in some of the leading Business Schools.

He is passionately involved in Nation Building through Youth Development as envisioned by Dr. APJ. Abdul Kalam. He guides young graduates and professionals through his speeches, writings and videos.

Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. Acknowledged as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent, and make it big in this very challenging field of books and publishing.

