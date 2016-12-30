 
New ycheck Payroll Software Launched With Updated Tax Tables For CA Businesses

New ezPaycheck payroll software has just been released with updated federal and state tax tables for small to mid-size business owners. Get the details by visiting www.halfpricesoft.com.
 
 
payroll_m
payroll_m
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- According to State of California Employment Development Department, low income Exemption for single is increased to $13,687 and to $27,373 for Married and Head of Household. Standard deduction increased to $4,129 for single and $8,258 for married and head of household. The California income tax rates range from 1.1% to 14.63% and are levied on California residents' income and non-residents' income from California sources.

DIY small business payroll software ezPaycheck payroll software is shipping to California companies with latest 2017  federal and state tables. It also includes the latest version of tax form W2, W3, 941 and 940. The easy-to-use payroll software was designed for small to mid-size businesses to speed up payroll tax calculation, paycheck printing and tax form filing.

"ezPaycheck payroll software makes it easy to keep up with latest tax rate. Latest ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software has been released to speed up 2017 paycheck printing and 2016 year-end tax reporting."  explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com

ezPaycheck developers believe small businesses need easy-to-use, reliable and affordable payroll software. EzPaycheck  business payroll software is an innovative application created specifically for small and midsize business owners.  It is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other systems. New employers can download and try drive with no obligation for 30 days at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp

The main features include but are not limited to:

- Offers free customer support for software during trial period and  after purchase

- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

- Supports network access for 2-10 users

- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3

Priced at $89, ezPaycheck is affordable for any business. Customers who have not completed 2016 payroll tasks can now benefit from the bundle version of ezPaycheck (2016-2017) to file tax forms for a limited time offer of only $99!  This offer will enable businesses to file forms, process payroll and other payroll tasks, in-house.

Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, accounting software,  check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.

Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
