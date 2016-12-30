ICON Michael Henderson set to ROCK Houston's Newest Nightspot "New Red Rooster" Valentines' Day!

A most memorable Valentine's Day Celebration INDEED! Celebrate your LOVE with the music of Michael Henderson! "You Are My Starship! "Let Me Love You! Be My Girl! These are but SOME of the songs written by Henderson that epitomizes LOVE and ROMANCE!!!

Michael Henderson in Concert! COMING TO HOUSTON VALENTINES' DAY!

-- Thewho continues to perform electrifying concert performances, wowingaudiences the world over, is now gearing thefor a west coast performance,premier nightspot for dining and /or music!!A child prodigy, Michael Henderson has more than (5) decades of musical experience and know-how in the business of music, music recording, performance production etc., andEach show is a musical history and presented with finesse only a seasoned pro could deliver!! Before recording, touring as a solo artist, Henderson honed his skills as a backing musician for some of the greatest talents in the industry! IE., Miles Davis (for many years playing alongside Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Mtume, Reggie Lucas) Stevie Wonder! The Fantastic Four, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, The Detroit Emeralds and not to mention the ground breaking music he wrote and produced with Producer/drummer Norman Connors ("You Are My Starship" "Valentine Love" duet w/Jean Carn and "We Both Need Each Other" featuring Ms. Phyllis Hyman!! The Michael Henderson duets, "At The Concert" featuring Roberta Flack "Take Me, I'm Yours" featuring Rena Scott andleft her wildly successful Broadway show,for which she was awarded theaward to join longtime friend, Michael Henderson in a New York recording studio to record the classic lovers' anthem,All proved to be wildly successful, well received duets selling millions of copies!Today Henderson's music has been re-discovered, re-recorded and/or SAMPLED by a new generation IE., (Beyonce', Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Maysa Leak, Conya Doss, NAS, GURU, Tamia, LL Cool J, Rick James and more) keeping the music alive and Henderson kept busy by satisfying a loyal audience!~Stay abreast of all tour dates, subscribe: MICHAEL HENDERSONYouTube CHANNEL: LovesbassFACEBOOK: facebook.com/MICHAELHENDERSONINFOTWITTER: twitter.com/@thestarshipINSTAGRAM: instagram.com/yourstarshipDon't miss your opportunity to experience a MAESTRO!~ For booking / inquiries contact: starship2005@earthlink.net