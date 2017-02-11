 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

From Las Vegas to the Palace Arts Center in Grapevine - a Stunning Tribute to Frank Sinatra Featuring Nationally Acclaimed Vocalist Dave Halston

As Valentine's Day Approaches, the Critically Acclaimed Sinatra Singer, Dave Halston, Will Bring the Romance of Sinatra to Grapevine's Historic Palace Arts Center for One Show, February 11th. Halston's Stunning Tribute to the Iconic Sinatra is Being Cheered by Audiences Nationwide!
 
Palace Arts Center - February 11th, 2017
Palace Arts Center - February 11th, 2017
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Love Songs - A Valentine Tribute to Sinatra is a romantic and nostalgic journey through many of the most celebrated love songs of the Great American Songbook. Show-goers and their significant others will experience an unforgettable Valentine show - brilliantly performed by nationally renowned tribute artist Dave Halston.

While many artists have attempted to recreate Sinatra's smooth ribbon of sound and his legendary swagger, few have captured the essence so completely as tribute crooner Dave Halston. This fresh interpretation of the beloved music that fans know so well is a stunning tribute to the ever-popular Chairman of the Board!

Dave comes to the Palace Arts Center with an impressive pedigree - working a plethora of special events, weddings, theatres and casinos coast to coast leaving audiences thrilled and stunned! As one observer described it, Dave Halston somehow casts a spell, and they always want more. Even Barbara Sinatra was brought to tears when Dave performed for her at a rather exclusive private event. She called his performance wonderful and noted specifically the fine job Dave did with Sinatra's signature song My Way.

Not only has Dave delivered a command performance for Mrs. Sinatra, he has also entertained Jeanne Martin (Mrs. Dean Martin), recording artist Michael Feinstein and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, among other notables.

Don't miss this fabulous Valentine presentation, at the Palace Arts Center, Grapevine, Texas, February 11, 2017 at 7:30PM.
GET TICKETS

The Love Songs – A Valentine Tribute to Sinatra!
The Palace Arts Center
300 S. Main Street
Grapevine, Texas

Doors Open at 6:30PM
Showtime 7:30PM
Reserved Seating
Tickets $27/$34
Groups (20+) $22/$29
BOX OFFICE: 817-410-3100
GET TICKETS (http://tickets.grapevineticketline.com/events/23367)

REVIEWS (http://ilovesinatra.com/rave-reviews/show-reviews)

https://www.youtube.com/embed/31nPYhbgquY



End
Source:Tribute Masters, LLC
Email:***@tributemasters.com Email Verified
Tags:Frank Sinatra, Valentines, Grapevine, Sinatra, Palace Theatre, Halston, Tickets, Tribute
Industry:Arts, Entertainment, Music
Location:Grapevine - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tribute Masters News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share