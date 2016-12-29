 
News By Tag
* Carlisle Events
* Carlisle Auctions
* Winter AutoFest
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029


Winter AutoFest and Carlisle Events to Pack SUN 'n FUN Campus in February

Experience a Car Show, Collector Car Auction, Swap Meet and More
 
 
Winter AutoFest 2017
Winter AutoFest 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carlisle Events
Carlisle Auctions
Winter AutoFest

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Pennsylvania - US

Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- February in Florida is an amazing time of year.  The weather is perfect, there's an increase in population due to snow bird migration and maybe best of all, Carlisle Events arrives in Lakeland to offer its unique brand of automotive entertainment via Winter AutoFest.  This year's winter offering takes place February 23-26 at the SUN 'n FUN campus and showcases a two-day collector car show, two-day classic car auction and overall, four days of automotive excellence.

The event is the second such automotive weekend for Carlisle Events, but the first car show spectacular for a company that historically promotes some of the largest automotive events of their type in the world.  February 23, 2017 not only serves as day one of the four-day show, it's the day where vendors, guests and special showcases load in, set up and prepare for a weekend like no other in the region.  There are daily flyovers by classic aircraft, including during the national anthem, a salute and recognition of service members, family entertainment via the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena, helicopter and airplane rides, a motor pool showcase and free DNA kits for parents/kids via the Lakeland Police Department, awesome food and so much more.

What draws guests to Winter AutoFest though, is the ability to see, hear, smell and possibly own a piece of automotive history.  With guests' onsite, Friday and Saturday come to life on campus with the car show and the auction.  The car show is open to all types of vehicles; from classic to current, all cars, trucks, motorcycles and really, anything with a wheel and engine are encouraged to participate.  There is a car club element that welcomes enthusiasts to enjoy the show with their car club friends, "celebrity judging" with awards offered daily, unmatched camaraderie and some of the best rides the Sunshine State has to offer.

Another great anchor to the weekend is the auction, powered by Carlisle Auctions.  The Carlisle Auctions' FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee continues to pack this two-day offering with high quality collectibles and sells out from a consignment stand point annually.  Over 400 lots cross the auction block and each are priced to sell, allowing the vast bidder gallery the chance to add to a personal collection or start one with the simple nod of a head and the slamming of the gavel.

This is the ultimate event to experience for any gear head and it's affordable to boot.  A single day ticket is just $10, a weekend pass is $30, car show registration is $35 (good for the entire weekend plus it covers a guest/passenger too) and auction packages vary.  Contact Carlisle Events today at 717-243-7855 or Carlisle Auctions at 717-960-6400.  Finally, complete event information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlisleevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Carlisle Events, Carlisle Auctions, Winter AutoFest
Industry:Automotive
Location:Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carlisle Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share