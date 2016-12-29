News By Tag
Winter AutoFest and Carlisle Events to Pack SUN 'n FUN Campus in February
Experience a Car Show, Collector Car Auction, Swap Meet and More
The event is the second such automotive weekend for Carlisle Events, but the first car show spectacular for a company that historically promotes some of the largest automotive events of their type in the world. February 23, 2017 not only serves as day one of the four-day show, it's the day where vendors, guests and special showcases load in, set up and prepare for a weekend like no other in the region. There are daily flyovers by classic aircraft, including during the national anthem, a salute and recognition of service members, family entertainment via the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena, helicopter and airplane rides, a motor pool showcase and free DNA kits for parents/kids via the Lakeland Police Department, awesome food and so much more.
What draws guests to Winter AutoFest though, is the ability to see, hear, smell and possibly own a piece of automotive history. With guests' onsite, Friday and Saturday come to life on campus with the car show and the auction. The car show is open to all types of vehicles; from classic to current, all cars, trucks, motorcycles and really, anything with a wheel and engine are encouraged to participate. There is a car club element that welcomes enthusiasts to enjoy the show with their car club friends, "celebrity judging" with awards offered daily, unmatched camaraderie and some of the best rides the Sunshine State has to offer.
Another great anchor to the weekend is the auction, powered by Carlisle Auctions. The Carlisle Auctions' FREE UNLESS SOLD guarantee continues to pack this two-day offering with high quality collectibles and sells out from a consignment stand point annually. Over 400 lots cross the auction block and each are priced to sell, allowing the vast bidder gallery the chance to add to a personal collection or start one with the simple nod of a head and the slamming of the gavel.
This is the ultimate event to experience for any gear head and it's affordable to boot. A single day ticket is just $10, a weekend pass is $30, car show registration is $35 (good for the entire weekend plus it covers a guest/passenger too) and auction packages vary. Contact Carlisle Events today at 717-243-7855 or Carlisle Auctions at 717-960-6400. Finally, complete event information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.
Contact
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
End
