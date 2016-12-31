Country(s)
Proactive Wellness Centers Founder Dr. Lynese Lawson Completes Certification for the Shoemaker Protocol for Treating Mold and Biotoxin Illnesses
Dr. Lynese L. Lawson has joined the family of physicians nationwide that are certified in the Shoemaker Protocol for diagnosing and treating patients with mold and biotoxin related illnesses. Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker is a world renowned author, researcher, physician and educator that is largely responsible for the scientific body of evidence that exists today in support of the diagnosis and treatment of mold related illnesses, broadly known as Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS).
TYSONS CORNER, Va. - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- CIRS cases mostly result from people with susceptible genetics being exposed to water damaged buildings, sometimes called "sick buildings". These buildings have become sanctuaries for mold and the related mycotoxins, endotoxins and other inflammagens that cause illness in humans. CIRS also results from biotoxin producers like cyanobacteria and a marine dinoflagellate that produces the ciguatera toxin that is found in certain fish. The body of knowledge includes published peer reviewed journal articles, randomized controlled trials and other scientific studies that provide a body of knowledge to help practitioners diagnose and treat CIRS including the cascading inflammatory processes that it causes in humans.
Prior to the Shoemaker body of knowledge that has emerged over the past 15 years, there was little scientific evidence about the mechanism of injury or the cascading inflammatory processes that is the hallmark of CIRS. Armed with the evidence and proper training, Shoemaker-certified physicians are able to use the scientific foundation to differentiate CIRS from many other diseases with similar presentations like fibromyalgia, lupus, Lyme disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, and even allergies. Once diagnosed properly, Shoemaker-certified physicians use a treatment protocol that has been validated in randomized controlled studies to effectively treat the disease and return the dysregulated lab values to normal.
The Shoemaker Certification program requires a thorough demonstration of knowledge of the entire protocol and the evidence base supporting it through a comprehensive written examination, a series of short and comprehensive essays and an oral examination. "I am proud of what Dr. Lawson has accomplished since I started working with her over 12 months ago as she has demonstrated the high level of commitment and dedication to the subject that the certification program demands", says Dr. Shoemaker. "And I am very pleased to have her join the other certified professionals that are providing great care to patients worldwide that are suffering from this disease". After passing the oral exam on January 3, 2017, Dr. Lawson says "it is by far the most complete and well-documented protocol for diagnosing and treating complex chronic diseases that I have seen". Prior to the Shoemaker Protocol, Dr. Lawson has completed extensive training, a fellowship and Board Certification by the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine as well as significant training in the treatment of fibromyalgia and fatigue, heart attack and stroke prevention and Lyme disease. "All have been valuable additions to the approach that I use to help patients achieve optimal health. Yet, the Shoemaker protocol is by far the most valuable and useful learning that I have encountered since medical school", says Dr. Lawson.
The CIRS/Mold diagnosis and treatment program is offered by Proactive Wellness Centers of Tysons Corner, Virginia, the practice that Dr. Lawson founded in 2006. The practice has treated men and women from many states and several foreign countries that have traveled to the clinic for treatment. Dr. Lawson focuses heavily on patient education so that patients gain the benefit of her substantial knowledge and can use it to help make effective treatment decisions as part of their care. Over the past several months, she has seen many patients make a full recovery from their mold related illnesses and many others that have seen substantial Improvement. Depending on severity, treatment may take as long as 12 months to fully reverse the damage from the inflammatory processes and other dysregulation. But the good news is that symptoms will dissipate and lab values will return to normal if the treatment program is followed and further exposure to water damaged buildings is avoided. The practice is accepting new patients for all areas of care including mold and biotoxin related illnesses at the present time.
Given all of the misdiagnosed and undiagnosed CIRS cases combined with the rapid increase in properly diagnosed cases, it is clear that CIRS/Mold illness is an emerging major health issue that is likely to impact millions of Americans and people all over the world. Consider that using the genetics research to date, 24% of the population is susceptible to developing CIRS. Further, according to widely published government estimates, more than 25% of all buildings in the US are water damaged. Putting these data together, we can easily see that CIRS is an emerging major health issue with the potential for 13.5 million or more susceptible adults that are living in water damaged buildings in the United States. For suffering patients, the Shoemaker-certified providers have the answers to help patients return to a healthy state.
