Proactive Wellness Centers Founder Dr. Lynese Lawson Completes Certification for the Shoemaker Protocol for Treating Mold and Biotoxin Illnesses

Dr. Lynese L. Lawson has joined the family of physicians nationwide that are certified in the Shoemaker Protocol for diagnosing and treating patients with mold and biotoxin related illnesses. Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker is a world renowned author, researcher, physician and educator that is largely responsible for the scientific body of evidence that exists today in support of the diagnosis and treatment of mold related illnesses, broadly known as Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS).