News By Tag
* Automotive
* Jaguar
* Hmi
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Jaguar F-PACE InControl© Touch Pro™ System Uses DiSTI's GL Studio® User Interface Software
Jaguar develops the 2017 F-Pace touch screen infotainment system with DiSTI's user interface software, GL Studio
The first Jaguar luxury performance SUV, the 2017 F-Pace features the InControl Touch Pro infotainment unit which is the multimedia hub for the navigation, music, phone, climate and driver assistance systems. Jaguar used GL Studio for the creation of the infotainment and rear seat entertainment system interfaces. These interfaces were conceived entirely in-house at Jaguar. The F-Pace is available with the InControl Touch Pro system featuring a 10.2 inch enhanced touchscreen. The simple and intuitive InControl Touch Pro system, featuring GL Studio, enables the touch screen displays to respond to common 'pinch to zoom' and 'swipe' gestures to provide ease of use for drivers.
"GL Studio helps to provide users with a crisp and interactive user interface," said Christopher Giordano, Vice President of DiSTI's Automotive Division and DiSTI's JLR Program Manager. "The InControl Touch Pro delivers a new level of fidelity and performance in infotainment systems and we are excited to be a part of Jaguar Land Rover's industry leading infotainment platforms."
The highly responsive interface comes from GL Studio's native object code generation and the fastest runtime software in the industry. The new infotainment unit is 10 times faster than the previous system.
DiSTI worked with Jaguar Land Rover and their other industry leading Tier 1 suppliers to deliver this revolutionary system. After a highly competitive year-long evaluation process, Jaguar Land Rover adopted and standardized on DiSTI's GL Studio toolkit for its unmatched performance, flexibility, rapid support, and ability to produce feature rich high quality 3D embedded applications. Strategically crafted to successfully meet or exceed internal design demands, Jaguar Land Rover implemented the use of GL Studio company-wide for all embedded HMI prototyping and production target Infotainment and Rear Seat Entertainment systems.
For more information on DiSTI, visit www.disti.com.
# # #
About DiSTI
DiSTI is a global leader in the development of Human Machine Interface software for businesses, governments and the military. The company's flagship product, GL Studio, enables programmers and developers to build high-fidelity safety critical 3D graphics, enhancing the level of interactivity and sophistication for embedded automotive applications, while providing superior performance and visual quality.
Over 4,000 end users and 700 customers worldwide, including Boeing, Calsonic Kansei, Chrysler, Continental, ESG, Jaguar Land Rover, Honeywell, Hyundai, Lockheed Martin, NASA, Nissan, Raytheon, TATA, Thales and Virgin Galactic, use DiSTI solutions to build safety critical and non-safety critical embedded HMI displays, maintenance trainers, create PC and Internet-based courseware and simulators. As a full service provider, DiSTI offers a complement of custom programming, architecture and development services, and is the recognized leader in embedded target and training solutions for the global automotive, aerospace and medical markets. For more information, visit www.disti.com.
Contact
Scott Ariotti
4072063390
sariotti@disti.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse