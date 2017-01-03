Glendale Based SVHS, LLP Welcomes Merger with Clement & Associates

Integrated Solutions to Tax, Accounting and Financial Planning Needs

Michael Velazquez

818-547-5701

***@svhscpas.com

-- Integrated solutions to your tax, accounting and financial needsContact Mike VelazquezTelephone 818.547.5701 x 112Cell 818.517.2876Email Mike.velazquez@svhscpas.comWebsite www.svhscpas.comFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJanuary 3, 2017WelcomeCLEMENT & ASSOCIATES to SVHS FAMILYGlendale, CA, January 3, 2017– Michael Velazquez, a Senior Partner in the firm of Sadd Velazquez Higashi Shammaa LLP, (SVHS) CPA's and Advisors, announced today the merger of the Clement & Associates firm with the SVHS family. The newly combined firm will continue to be known as SVHS, LLP, and will be effective January 1, 2017.Clement & AssociatesSteve ClementMr. Clement will continue to serve his clients as a Partner of SVHS, and will be accompanied by his entire staff who will join SVHS as Associates. Clement has achieved credentials and prominence as one of the top Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors in the nationreceiving recognition as a Top 100 QuickBooks ProAdvisor byin 2015. Jeremy Craig also received the same recognition for three years in a row. Mr. Craig will be serving clients as a Tax & Accounting Manager.John Sadd, Senior Partner added: "In the business community of Southern California,Steve Clement has been associated with integrity, quality of work and indispensable service to his clients. As CPA's and trusted advisors, SVHS shares similar values and we are all ecstatic that we get to leverage each other's specialties and talents".If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mike Velazquez at 818.547.5701 x 112 or email at Mike.velazquez@svhscpas.com.