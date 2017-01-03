News By Tag
Glendale Based SVHS, LLP Welcomes Merger with Clement & Associates
Integrated Solutions to Tax, Accounting and Financial Planning Needs
Contact Mike Velazquez
Telephone 818.547.5701 x 112
Cell 818.517.2876
Email Mike.velazquez@
Website www.svhscpas.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 3, 2017
Welcome
CLEMENT & ASSOCIATES to SVHS FAMILY
Glendale, CA, January 3, 2017– Michael Velazquez, a Senior Partner in the firm of Sadd Velazquez Higashi Shammaa LLP, (SVHS) CPA's and Advisors, announced today the merger of the Clement & Associates firm with the SVHS family. The newly combined firm will continue to be known as SVHS, LLP, and will be effective January 1, 2017.
"It means a lot to us and our business model to combine resources with Clement & Associates. The biggest winners are our clients, who will benefit from a robust menu of services. Steve Clement and his team bring a lot of enhanced capabilities and experience to our professionals and the clients we serve", said Mr. Velazquez.
Mr. Clement will continue to serve his clients as a Partner of SVHS, and will be accompanied by his entire staff who will join SVHS as Associates. Clement has achieved credentials and prominence as one of the top Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors in the nationreceiving recognition as a Top 100 QuickBooks ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant in 2015. Jeremy Craig also received the same recognition for three years in a row. Mr. Craig will be serving clients as a Tax & Accounting Manager.
John Sadd, Senior Partner added: "In the business community of Southern California,Steve Clement has been associated with integrity, quality of work and indispensable service to his clients. As CPA's and trusted advisors, SVHS shares similar values and we are all ecstatic that we get to leverage each other's specialties and talents".
SVHS provides integrated solutions to your tax, accounting & financial needs.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mike Velazquez at 818.547.5701 x 112 or email at Mike.velazquez@
www.svhscpas.com
Media Contact
Michael Velazquez
818-547-5701
***@svhscpas.com
End
