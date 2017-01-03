 
News By Tag
* Accounting
* Tax
* Financial Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Glendale
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


Glendale Based SVHS, LLP Welcomes Merger with Clement & Associates

Integrated Solutions to Tax, Accounting and Financial Planning Needs
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Accounting
Tax
Financial Planning

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Glendale - California - US

Subject:
Mergers

GLENDALE, Calif. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Integrated solutions to your tax, accounting and financial needs

Contact   Mike Velazquez

Telephone   818.547.5701 x 112

Cell   818.517.2876

Email   Mike.velazquez@svhscpas.com

Website   www.svhscpas.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 3, 2017

         Welcome

CLEMENT & ASSOCIATES to SVHS FAMILY

Glendale, CA, January 3, 2017– Michael Velazquez, a Senior Partner in the firm of Sadd Velazquez Higashi Shammaa LLP, (SVHS) CPA's and Advisors, announced today the merger of the Clement & Associates firm with the SVHS family. The newly combined firm will continue to be known as SVHS, LLP, and will be effective January 1, 2017.

"It means a lot to us and our business model to combine resources with Clement & Associates. The biggest winners are our clients, who will benefit from a robust menu of services. Steve Clement and his team bring a lot of enhanced capabilities and experience to our professionals and the clients we serve", said Mr. Velazquez.

Mr. Clement will continue to serve his clients as a Partner of SVHS, and will be accompanied by his entire staff who will join SVHS as Associates. Clement has achieved credentials and prominence as one of the top Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors in the nationreceiving recognition as a Top 100 QuickBooks ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant in 2015.  Jeremy Craig also received the same recognition for three years in a row. Mr. Craig will be serving clients as a Tax & Accounting Manager.

John Sadd, Senior Partner added: "In the business community of Southern California,Steve Clement has been associated with integrity, quality of work and indispensable service to his clients. As CPA's and trusted advisors, SVHS shares similar values and we are all ecstatic that we get to leverage each other's specialties and talents".

SVHS provides integrated solutions to your tax, accounting & financial needs.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mike Velazquez at 818.547.5701 x 112 or email at Mike.velazquez@svhscpas.com.

www.svhscpas.com

Media Contact
Michael Velazquez
818-547-5701
***@svhscpas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@svhscpas.com Email Verified
Tags:Accounting, Tax, Financial Planning
Industry:Accounting
Location:Glendale - California - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share