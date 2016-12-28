Kate Ceberano Concert Shows Something CAN Be Done About It at Church of Scientology's Fort Harrison

Contact

-- On Saturday, January 21, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VM) Florida Chapter is holding their 40Anniversary event and concert featuring international award-winning recording artist and songwriter Ms. Kate Ceberano in the Historic Fort Harrison, demonstrating their motto: "something can be done about it." The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology in downtown Clearwater.Born in Australia, Ms. Ceberano is the first female inductee to the Australian Songwriters Association, won the ARIA Award for Best Female Artist twice and has received scores of other awards.Ms. Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of Volunteer Ministers Florida, will open the event and Mr. Brian Ward, President, will outline the Volunteer Minister program and its work in every major disaster since 9/11.Ms. Goodsell explains the inspiration for the VM program, "Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of the Scientology Religion said, 'If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it.' That is why the Volunteer Ministers feel so strongly about helping others in time of need. We know that something can be done about it."Marlene Berthelot, Executive Director of the Haitian Mission Par la Foi, will speak about her efforts to help Haiti and her orphanage as well as her partnership with the Volunteer Ministers.For more information about the Volunteer Ministers celebration and concert, please call (727) 467-6965.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.