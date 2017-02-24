Country(s)
Industry News
Sendo Invitations Launches Text Message Invitations
Sendo Invitations, an online invitation and event planning platform, launches Text Message Invitations.
The highly versatile and stylish event management software can be used for Business Events, Fundraisers, Reunions, Birthday Parties, Holidays and even Graduation and Baby Showers.
Formerly, Sendo Invitations were solely sent by email. With the addition of Text Message Invitations, invites can now be sent directly to recipients phones. Text Message Invitations have already increased guests response rates by 27%.
It's easy for guests to respond via text message: A text message is sent to the guests' phone inlcuding a link to the invitation, the guest clicks the link to view their invitation then clicks 'RSVP' to respond to the event.
Sendo designs are completely customizable, advertisement free and mobile friendly, which makes them a favorite for businesses and event planners. Sendo's robust functionality includes ticketing, polling, notifications, reminders, calendaring, social sharing and even custom designs. Sendo is free for events with up to 10 recipients, a nominal fee applies for events with 11 or more guests.
Offering creative event planning inspiration for all kinds of holidays, from Online St Patrick's Day Invitations to Weddings and Business events, Sendo promises not only an exceptional user experience but also a recipient experience full of magic and imagination. From event planners to moms, everyone can benefit from this friendly platform to create inspired invitations for their occasions. No coding and no previous experience required, but only a desire to wow your guests with creativity.
"Sendo's cutting-edge designs are not cluttered with advertising or marketing. Sendo is close to a handmade paper invitation or announcement, but a whole lot easier, functional and much more cost-effective,"
About Sendo Invitations
Sendo, Inc. is a privately held company located in Woodside, CA. Founded in 1999 by graphic designer Jennifer Sitko Skarakis, Sendo has a personal story attached to its creation.
Back in 1999, Jennifer had many people in her life with upcoming weddings and baby arrivals. Before she knew it, she became the go-to for friends and family seeking unique, creative shower invitations and baby announcements. After spending most of her free time creating and sending beautiful handmade correspondences, she came up with an idea that would allow all her friends and others to have access to her invitation designs by using her online invitations.
By creating Sendomatic, she managed to put her creations online and allowed others to personalize each invitation and announcement. After its establishment in 1999, Sendo Invitations has grown exponentially, and it has remained advertisement free.
For more information about Sendo Invitations and their new Text Message Invitations, please visit us at www.sendomatic.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Skarakis
415-877-4099
press@sendomatic.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse