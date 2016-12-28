News By Tag
Garlandlive Free EPLS Verification Service now includes all State Lists
Garlandlive is Edentech's free service to Healthcare providers for verifying vendors and employees against the excluded and sanctioned parties databases of federal and state governments.
Garlandlive.net is a free service offering online validations against Federal, State, and Local Exclusion Lists. It has been free since it's inception in 2012, and remains focused on small Healthcare Providers such as small Home Care Agencies, Long Term Care facilities, and others.
"We pleased to have reached this milestone", says Company Partner, Lou Liberio. "We've not forgetten that the users of our free service have growing needs and requirements making them ideal future candidates for our paid subscription service, SecureEPLS.com. It's important for us to reinvest the earnings from our paid subscription service into enriching the capabilities of both services".
Garlandlive.net is particularly suitable for Medical Practices, small Homecare Providers and Nursing Homes. Larger organizations are encouraged to use Edentech's SecureEPLS.com subscription service.
Sign up is quick, easy, and always free at https://www.Garlandlive.net.
Contact
Lou Liberio, Partner
***@edentech.net
