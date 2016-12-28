Country(s)
Arsenal Consulting's President Invited to Speak at the Prestigious Kaspersky Security Analyst Summit
Attendees Will Learn About Electronic Evidence Tampering that Led to Imprisonment of Turkish Journalists
BOSTON - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark Spencer, President of Arsenal Consulting (ArsenalExperts.com) will present "High Stakes Evidence Tampering and the Failure of Digital Forensics" at The Kaspersky Security Analyst Summit (SAS) on April 4. SAS is an annual event that attracts high-caliber anti-malware researchers, global law-enforcement agencies, CERTs, and senior executives from financial services, technology, healthcare, academia, and government agencies. SAS participants tend to have one particular thing in common - they are involved in the fight against cyber crime. This year's edition of SAS will take place at The Westin Dawn Beach Resort & Spa in St. Maarten.
Why attend this presentation?
Discussions about electronic evidence tampering are often academic, which can leave participants skeptical about the practicality of various tools and techniques. In this presentation at the Kaspersky SAS, attendees will be exposed to tools and techniques that were quite successful in a high-profile case — from delivering documents that resulted in the imprisonment of journalists to evading detection by digital forensics experts. Mark Spencer will demonstrate the analysis technique that ultimately revealed the computers in question were attacked both locally and remotely, including the use of a RAT (Remote Access Trojan) never seen before in the wild.
What are people are saying about Arsenal presentations?
"Arsenal President Mark Spencer gave an outstanding presentation at our HTCIA meeting in Hong Kong entitled "Applying Anchors in Relative Time." I have personally received several compliments from members who were completely blown away by the presentation and also by Mark's level of knowledge of computer forensics and in particular malware analysis. It was a pleasure to sit through such an informative session which presented real world issues and offered real world solutions. Mark is a credit to this industry." Paul Taylor — HTCIA Asia Pacific Chapter President (2015 - 2016)
"Mark Spencer and his team at Arsenal did a tremendous job exposing evidence tampering in the Sledgehammer case. Arsenal's work in this case and others reinforces that digital forensics is critical to national and economic security. The demand for experts like Mark and his team is high but the supply is extremely low." Jim Christy— Former Director DoD Cyber Crime Center and Founder of the US Cyber Crime Conference
About Mark Spencer
Mark Spencer is President of Arsenal Consulting, where he leads engagements involving digital forensics for law firms, corporations, and government agencies. Mark is also President of Arsenal Recon, where he guides development of digital forensics tools. Mark has more than 15 years of law-enforcement and private-sector digital forensics experience. He has led the Arsenal team on many high-profile and high-stakes cases, from allegations of intellectual property theft and evidence spoliation to support of foreign terrorist organizations and military coup planning. Arsenal is headquartered in the Chelsea Naval Magazine, a historic military structure in which arms for the famous heavy frigate USS Constitution were stored, just outside Boston, Massachusetts.
Contact
Mark Spencer
info@arsenalexperts.com
