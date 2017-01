NC State Executive Education announces Spring 2017 FastTrack Series schedule

Half-day sessions focus on developing analytical, leadership and innovation skills

-- NC State Executive Education based in the North Carolina State University Poole College of Management announces its FastTrack Series schedule for January to April 2017. View the full list of programs and registration details at https://execed.poole.ncsu.edu/ programs/fasttrack- series/ The stand-alone short courses in this series are designed for individuals seeking to develop analytical, leadership and innovation skills. Also, participants completing four FastTrack sessions in one of four categories - innovation, organizational analytics, process improvement or next generation leaders - may earn a certificate in that category.NC State Executive Education FastTrack sessions are held on either Wednesdays or Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library on NC State's Centennial Campus or in Research Triangle Park. Participants will learn from the presenter and each other through simulations and sharing of their diverse perspectives. Enrollment is open to the public.The schedule, topics and presenters follow.Presenter is Beth Ritter, lecturer in the NC State University Poole College of Management and former senior vice president of Burt's Bees.Presenter is Scott Brown, founder of Stone House Management Consulting, LLC.Presenter is Beth Ritter, lecturer in the NC State University Poole College of Management and former senior vice president of Burt's Bees.Presenter is Eileen Taylor, associate professor in the Department of Accounting at the NC State University Poole College of Management. View registration, cost and other details at go.ncsu.edu/execed-ft-foresight.Presenter is Scott Brown, founder of Stone House Management Consulting, LLC.Presenter is Jeff Pollack, assistant professor of entrepreneurship at the NC State University Poole College of Management.Presenter is Leigh Shamblin, director of the McLauchlan Leadership Series in the Jenkins MBA program at the NC State University Poole College of Management.Presenter is Dan McGurrin, director of the NC State Executive Education at the NC State University Poole College of Management.Presenter is Scott Brown, founder of Stone House Management Consulting, LLC.Presenter is Greg Hopper, adjunct associate professor in the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University.Presenter is Brad Kirkman, professor and head of the Department of Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the NC State University Poole College of Management.Presenter is Scott Brown, founder of Stone House Management Consulting, LLC.Presenter is Brad Kirkman, professor and head of the Department of Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the NC State University Poole College of Management.Presenter is Roger Mayer, professor of management, innovation and entrepreneurship at the NC State University Poole College of Management.