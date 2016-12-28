Country(s)
NC State Executive Education announces Spring 2017 FastTrack Series schedule
Half-day sessions focus on developing analytical, leadership and innovation skills
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- NC State Executive Education based in the North Carolina State University Poole College of Management announces its FastTrack Series schedule for January to April 2017. View the full list of programs and registration details at https://execed.poole.ncsu.edu/
The stand-alone short courses in this series are designed for individuals seeking to develop analytical, leadership and innovation skills. Also, participants completing four FastTrack sessions in one of four categories - innovation, organizational analytics, process improvement or next generation leaders - may earn a certificate in that category.
NC State Executive Education FastTrack sessions are held on either Wednesdays or Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library on NC State's Centennial Campus or in Research Triangle Park. Participants will learn from the presenter and each other through simulations and sharing of their diverse perspectives. Enrollment is open to the public.
The schedule, topics and presenters follow.
January 13 – Influencing Without Authority
Presenter is Beth Ritter, lecturer in the NC State University Poole College of Management and former senior vice president of Burt's Bees.
January 25 – Basics of Building a More Independent Workplace
Presenter is Scott Brown, founder of Stone House Management Consulting, LLC.
February 3 – Communicating Effectively for Innovation
Presenter is Beth Ritter, lecturer in the NC State University Poole College of Management and former senior vice president of Burt's Bees.
February 10 – Moving from Hindsight to Foresight
Presenter is Eileen Taylor, associate professor in the Department of Accounting at the NC State University Poole College of Management. View registration, cost and other details at go.ncsu.edu/
February 15 – Coaching Skills for Supervisors and Managers
Presenter is Scott Brown, founder of Stone House Management Consulting, LLC.
February 17 – Value Propositions and Elevator Pitches
Presenter is Jeff Pollack, assistant professor of entrepreneurship at the NC State University Poole College of Management.
March 1 – Design Thinking
Presenter is Leigh Shamblin, director of the McLauchlan Leadership Series in the Jenkins MBA program at the NC State University Poole College of Management.
March 3 – Leading Matrix Teams
Presenter is Dan McGurrin, director of the NC State Executive Education at the NC State University Poole College of Management.
March 15 – Developing Accountability in Your Teams
Presenter is Scott Brown, founder of Stone House Management Consulting, LLC.
March 22 – Strategy Matters at Any Level
Presenter is Greg Hopper, adjunct associate professor in the Pratt School of Engineering at Duke University.
March 24 – Managing Across 5 Generations
Presenter is Brad Kirkman, professor and head of the Department of Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the NC State University Poole College of Management.
April 5 – Foundations of a Strong Organizational Culture
Presenter is Scott Brown, founder of Stone House Management Consulting, LLC.
April 12 – Managing Change Effectively
Presenter is Brad Kirkman, professor and head of the Department of Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the NC State University Poole College of Management.
April 19 – Delegation and Empowerment
Presenter is Roger Mayer, professor of management, innovation and entrepreneurship at the NC State University Poole College of Management.
