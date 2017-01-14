 
News By Tag
* Paper Chaser
* Vision Board
* National Vision Board Day
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Beaufort
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928

Paper Chaser Kicks Off the New Year With Vision

Paper Chaser's small business display emphasizes National Vision Board Day
 
 
Melissa St. Clair, Paper Chaser, Vision Board Party, 2014
Melissa St. Clair, Paper Chaser, Vision Board Party, 2014
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Paper Chaser
* Vision Board
* National Vision Board Day

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Beaufort - South Carolina - US

BEAUFORT, S.C. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Paper Chaser will be the featured business in the BB&T Small Business Spotlight at the BB&T branch located at 1 Kemmerlin Lane, Beaufort, SC 29907 for two weeks beginning January 3, 2017 leading up to National Vision Board Day. A Vision Board is a collection of photos and short phrases that represent goals. Military spouse entrepreneur, Melissa St. Clair, Owner of Paper Chaser had a vision of a flexible and portable career and launched her small business to support other small businesses over a decade ago and will have a sample Vision Board on display.

Saturday, January 14, 2017 is National Vision Board Day, which is observed annually on the second Saturday in January.

"What goals do you envision for 2017? A Vision Board is a pictorial tool to envisage the written goals you set for yourself, your business, and even volunteerism," said Melissa St. Clair. "In 2014 I participated in a Vision Board Party hosted by Coach Jaynine Howard of JJ Howard & Associates (see accompanying photo) and looking back at that board, I realized a goal of incorporating yoga into my fitness routine! While this wasn't a business-related goal, it improves my overall wellbeing and mindset which has a positive impact on my business." St. Clair continued, "There is a Proverb: 'Seeing is Believing' so once you've created your Vision Board, post it where you can see it every day."

Melissa St. Clair has been featured on FirstSun Consulting, Boston.com, Business Insider, CEO Blog Nation, MOAA, MyCorporation, Side Hustle Nation, The MilSpouseBloggers Daily; and she has served on the speaker panel of the National Military Spouse Network Military Spouse Career Summit and VAVirtuosos Virtual Assistant Online Conference. Professional memberships include: American Business Women's Association, National Military Spouse Network, The MilSpo Project, and The Rosie Network.

Read a related blog by Paper Chaser, Can You See the Forest (http://paperchaserbiz.com/beeline-for-business-can-you-se...)?

PAPER CHASER is a virtual-based company owned by military spouse, Melissa Whiteford St. Clair. Since 2006, PAPER CHASER has been helping busy solopreneurs get out from behind the desk and back into their business to focus on sales, service and networking by handling a variety of administrative office tasks remotely such as: client communications, internet research, project assistance and more.

If you'd like more information about this small business or being a military spouse business owner, connect with Melissa St. Clair at 910.389.5771 (EST); email: melissa@paperchaserbiz.com. Visit Paper Chaser on the web: http://paperchaserbiz.com/.

Media Contact
Paper Chaser
9103895771
melissa@paperchaserbiz.com
End
Source:
Email:***@paperchaserbiz.com Email Verified
Tags:Paper Chaser, Vision Board, National Vision Board Day
Industry:Business
Location:Beaufort - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paper Chaser News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share