Paper Chaser Kicks Off the New Year With Vision
Paper Chaser's small business display emphasizes National Vision Board Day
Saturday, January 14, 2017 is National Vision Board Day, which is observed annually on the second Saturday in January.
"What goals do you envision for 2017? A Vision Board is a pictorial tool to envisage the written goals you set for yourself, your business, and even volunteerism,"
Melissa St. Clair has been featured on FirstSun Consulting, Boston.com, Business Insider, CEO Blog Nation, MOAA, MyCorporation, Side Hustle Nation, The MilSpouseBloggers Daily; and she has served on the speaker panel of the National Military Spouse Network Military Spouse Career Summit and VAVirtuosos Virtual Assistant Online Conference. Professional memberships include: American Business Women's Association, National Military Spouse Network, The MilSpo Project, and The Rosie Network.
Read a related blog by Paper Chaser, Can You See the Forest (http://paperchaserbiz.com/
PAPER CHASER is a virtual-based company owned by military spouse, Melissa Whiteford St. Clair. Since 2006, PAPER CHASER has been helping busy solopreneurs get out from behind the desk and back into their business to focus on sales, service and networking by handling a variety of administrative office tasks remotely such as: client communications, internet research, project assistance and more.
If you'd like more information about this small business or being a military spouse business owner, connect with Melissa St. Clair at 910.389.5771 (EST); email: melissa@paperchaserbiz.com. Visit Paper Chaser on the web: http://paperchaserbiz.com/
Media Contact
Paper Chaser
9103895771
melissa@paperchaserbiz.com
