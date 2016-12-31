News By Tag
The Best States for Home Solar in 2017
Solar Power Rocks ranks the 50 states by friendliness to rooftop solar
The Report is a ranking of the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on their friendliness to residential solar installations. Each state is awarded letter grades for 12 factors that contribute to overall solar-friendliness, including renewable energy mandates, tax breaks and available solar incentives. The factors are weighted by their importance and overall A-through-F grades are tallied for each state.
"We're at a critical juncture for solar in America," said Solar Power Rocks founder Dan Hahn. "With China pouring $360 Billion into renewables by 2020, our states and our country need to get on board so we don't get left behind."
As part of its yearly report, Solar Power Rocks staff calculates example return-on-investment numbers for the states using a standard 5-kilowatt solar installation as a benchmark. The financial numbers account for the unique opportunities in each state, based on solar costs, electricity prices, incentives and available sunlight. Results are calculated for simple payback time, Internal Rate of Return and Net Present Value.
For 2017, the top 5 solar states are Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Oregon, and New York. More information can be found at the report page on the Solar Power Rocks website: http://solarpowerrocks.com/
2017 marks the 9th anniversary of the State Solar Power Rankings Report, and a continuing dedication to provide homeowners with an invaluable resource as they decide whether solar is right for them.
