James Hilgendorf Talk, Santa Barbara - Waking Up To Who You Really Are
Many people who have gone through near-death experiences, talk of crossing a bridge or river, or going through a tunnel, and then encountering a light.
What is this light?
In his talk, "Waking Up To Who You Really Are", James Hilgendorf will be exploring this topic, in the process drawing on many other topics and sources - from writers like Leo Tolstoy, Joseph Campbell, Arnold Toynbee, Carl Jung, and others, to the most cutting-edge theories of modern physics, to religious concepts such as karma, to the problem of suffering and happiness - to get at a portrait of who we really are, and what we are doing on this planet Earth, and where this civilization we inhabit is headed to in the next millennium or two.
James Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of eleven books. He has been practicing Buddhism for over forty years with the Soka Gakkai International, a Buddhist lay organization of 12,000,000 members in 192 countries and territories, working for world peace, individual happiness, and the friendship of all peoples.
Of one of his books, "Life & Death: A Buddhist Perspective, two reviewers wrote:
"Having read all or parts of nearly a thousand books dealing with spiritual matters, I cannot recall another that so simply and effectively blends the fundamentals of religion and science." - Michael E. Tymn, Journal of Religion and Psychical Research.
"A must-read! I am serious when I say that reading James Hilgendorf's 'Life & Death: A Buddhist Perspective' was a life-changing experience. It has changed the way I will live the rest of my life." - Lisbeth Gant-Britton, author of "African American History, and Student Affairs Officer and UCLA Faculty at UCLA.
The author's website is at: http://www.jameshilgendorf.org
