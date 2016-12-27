 
Kipper Jones Announces Release of "Ashes to Ashes..." and Challenges Artists On Inaugration Day 2017

 
 
ATLANTA - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Legendary Songwriter Kipper Jones (Brandy's "I Wanna Be Down" and Vanessa Williams' "The Comfort Zone") will release his free single "Ashes to Ashes..." as part of his Inauguration Day Challenge. Ahead of the release of the single, Jones will release a video to accompany the song.

Of the Challenge itself, Jones says:

"James Baldwin said 'The precise role of the artist, then, is to illuminate that darkness, blaze roads through vast forests, so that we will not, in all our doing, lose sight of it's purpose, which is after all, to make the world a more human dwelling place!'

Art is power.  Art has sculpted civilizations, defined generations, and defied the very confines that it exists in. Artistic response to social upheaval, social unrest, or social uncertainty, is more than just natural. It's necessary!

Art doesn't just speak truth to power. Art IS power! And with that, I challenge every artist; every musician, every songwriter, every poet, painter, dancer, photographer, fashion designer, every creator of inspired content to make a statement responding to the change in the political administration."

Both the video and the downloadable single will be made available via his website https://www.KipperJones.com.

Artists are encouraged to share their Inauguration Day Challenge artistic creations on social media using the hashtag #InaugurationDayChallenge and by emailing them to theinaugurationdaychallenge@staticc.com.

In addition to penning hits for Brandy, Vanessa Williams and Kenny Lattimore, Jones co-wrote "Man With Nothing To Lose" by Geno Young (https://vimeo.com/16567431). The song was rated one of the Top 50 Socially Relevant Songs of the New Millenium by Soul Tracks.



Jay Ray
***@staticc.com
