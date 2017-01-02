Country(s)
The Style Room Workshop by Kesha McLeod and Calyann Barnett National Tour | First Stop in San Francisco, CA
The ladies leading this 'style room education movement' are two of the industry most dynamic and sought after celebrity stylists among athletes and entertainers. They know the importance of what it means to pay-it-forward when it comes to sharing the knowledge and expertise of their craft, which will ultimately continue to lend creed and high level credit to the industry overall.
Kesha McLeod founder of KMCME, INC. and Calyann Barnett, founder of WWB Lifestyle Agency know what it takes to make it in one of the most competitive industries in the world. In this workshop, students will learn firsthand the tricks and trades that are required to become a successful celebrity stylist. The multifaceted class will focus on fields such as entertainment, music videos, film and television. movies, sports, photo shoots, ad campaigns, commercials and more. Kesha and Calyann will answer all of your styling questions and enlighten you on questions you have never thought about when it comes to the styling industry.. The more knowledge the better, so the SRW will also have guest speakers and other experts in the field of fashion including agents, buyers and publicists who will give career advice, real life challenges and wins and above all how you can be a sought after stylists who is known for a nitch that you can design and own.
About the Founders of SRW
Kesha McLeod has made a name for herself by utilizing her creative ability to bring out the unique style and elegance of each of her clients. The St. Albans, Queens native found her true calling at the age of 19, when she left her job as a telemarketer and took a position working in a showroom at H&M. After earning a degree in fashion merchandising from Katherine Gibbs School in Manhattan, her big break came when she was recruited by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Ne-Yo to work with him overseas and was tasked with choosing the wardrobe for his entire tour. Since then she has worked with numerous high-profile-
Caylann Barnett's fervent imprint on the fashion industry is unlike anyone who has come before her. More than just a trendsetter, her creative spirit and business-minded drive has conceived visual identities for her clients, Dwayne Wade, Nicki Minaj, Rajon Rondo, Tyrese Gibson, Usain Bolt and Spike Lee have all called upon her distinctive flair. As have brands like Hublot, Puma, Hennessy, Reebok, Gatorade and T-Mobile. Barnett's fearless artistic insight and immersive loyalty has helped mold her client's into style icons. Creating daring looks that have graced the pages of Vogue, GH, Sports Illustrated, Forbes and The New York Times. She is more than just a sartorial ingenuity; she's a businesswoman.
The Style Room Workshop (SRW) takes place on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at The Archery, 470 Alabama Street, San Francisco. For tickets and more information visit www.styleroomworkshop.com. For media relations contact: Y'And Burrell, Glass House Communications - yanad@glasshousepr.com
Contact
Glass House Communications
***@glasshousepr.com
