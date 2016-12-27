GoCart Commercially-Ready For Market Launch

GoCart mini & GoCart V2.1

-- South Korea-based Yujin Robot (KOSDAQ: 056080), a leader in delivering robotic solutions, presents GoCart V2.1, the commercially-ready version of GoCart and GoCart mini, the new autonomous transport robots designed to operate in all elderly and health care facilities. The new GoCart V2.1 is getting ready for commercial market launch in Q2, 2017.GoCart combines the latest autonomous navigation and mobility technologies developed by Yujin Robot. GoCart has unprecedented flexibility and ease of use. It maps the environment and uses an array of sensors and cameras to autonomously carry out its deliveries without interfering with people and other objects. With its IoT-based interface, GoCart easily connects with any facility's existing IT system including elevators and automatic doors and works with smartphones, tablets, PCs, and smart TVs.Based on the feedback received during trade show participations and demonstrations in Germany, USA and Sweden in 2014, Yujin Robot developed GoCart V2.0 in 2015. This bigger version carries significantly heavier and larger payloads, while keeping a compact build size. With this new GoCart a series of field tests in Spain, South Korea and New Zealand was performed throughout 2015 and 2016.During the field tests Yujin Robot's team worked closely with the facilities' staff and managers to implement service scenarios, which save time and cost, increase workflow efficiency, relieve staff from repetitive tasks and further improve the care of patients and residents. With the gathered feedback the team at Yujin Robot developed GoCart V2.1 and this will be the commercial version available for the market in Q2, 2017.In addition to GoCart, Yujin Robot is introducing its flagship cleaning robot called 'iClebo Omega'. iClebo Omega is the premium line product and has been exported to more than 30 countries globally. It has 110 times better suction power compared to the previous model, enhanced brushes to take care of pet hairs and a luxury design. Its predecessor, iClebo Arte, recently ranked #3 among global cleaning robots in Consumer Reports' 2016 Holiday Gift Guide.Based in Seoul's Gasan Digital Complex, South Korea's biggest IT centre, Yujin Robot was founded with the goal of creating intelligent robots that help humanity. The company is dedicated to liberate humans from mundane tasks that take us away from activities that truly matter – like spending time with family and friends. Yujin Robot's team of creative individuals focuses on expanding the boundaries of robotics for the world of today and tomorrow.