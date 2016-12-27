 
News By Tag
* Service Robotics
* Transportation
* Health Care
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
December 2016
3130292827

GoCart Commercially-Ready For Market Launch

 
 
GoCart mini & GoCart V2.1
GoCart mini & GoCart V2.1
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Service Robotics
Transportation
Health Care

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Products

LAS VEGAS - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- South Korea-based Yujin Robot (KOSDAQ: 056080), a leader in delivering robotic solutions, presents GoCart V2.1, the commercially-ready version of GoCart and GoCart mini, the new autonomous transport robots designed to operate in all elderly and health care facilities. The new GoCart V2.1 is getting ready for commercial market launch in Q2, 2017.

GoCart combines the latest autonomous navigation and mobility technologies developed by Yujin Robot. GoCart has unprecedented flexibility and ease of use. It maps the environment and uses an array of sensors and cameras to autonomously carry out its deliveries without interfering with people and other objects. With its IoT-based interface, GoCart easily connects with any facility's existing IT system including elevators and automatic doors and works with smartphones, tablets, PCs, and smart TVs.

Based on the feedback received during trade show participations and demonstrations in Germany, USA and Sweden in 2014, Yujin Robot developed GoCart V2.0 in 2015. This bigger version carries significantly heavier and larger payloads, while keeping a compact build size. With this new GoCart a series of field tests in Spain, South Korea and New Zealand was performed throughout 2015 and 2016.

During the field tests Yujin Robot's team worked closely with the facilities' staff and managers to implement service scenarios, which save time and cost, increase workflow efficiency, relieve staff from repetitive tasks and further improve the care of patients and residents. With the gathered feedback the team at Yujin Robot developed GoCart V2.1 and this will be the commercial version available for the market in Q2, 2017.

In addition to GoCart, Yujin Robot is introducing its flagship cleaning robot called 'iClebo Omega'. iClebo Omega is the premium line product and has been exported to more than 30 countries globally. It has 110 times better suction power compared to the previous model, enhanced brushes to take care of pet hairs and a luxury design. Its predecessor, iClebo Arte, recently ranked #3 among global cleaning robots in Consumer Reports' 2016 Holiday Gift Guide.

About Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Based in Seoul's Gasan Digital Complex, South Korea's biggest IT centre, Yujin Robot was founded with the goal of creating intelligent robots that help humanity. The company is dedicated to liberate humans from mundane tasks that take us away from activities that truly matter – like spending time with family and friends. Yujin Robot's team of creative individuals focuses on expanding the boundaries of robotics for the world of today and tomorrow.

Contact
Yoon Kang
***@yujinrobot.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yujinrobot.com Email Verified
Tags:Service Robotics, Transportation, Health Care
Industry:Technology
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yujin Robot Co., LTD. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share