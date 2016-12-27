 
January 2017





New Amazon Print Book Publishing Services: Positive Reaction from Self-published Author

Self-published Authors Get New Option for Printing Paperbacks
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon's paperback publishing services may still be a secret to some writers, but one self-published author is already having a positive reaction.  According to indie author Charm Baker, "The news about Amazon's new print book publishing services is still taking time to circulate."  This was Baker's assumption when she failed to find a flurry of internet articles about Amazon's newest author service.  As a self-published author, Baker says she was interested to know what other authors like herself had to say about Amazon now publishing paperbacks.

Createspace Alternative

With this new publishing service being added, KDP is providing self-published authors an alternative to Createspace.  Createspace is a popular print and distribution company.  Some believe the popularity is largely attributed to their Amazon owners.  Just like many self-published authors, Baker says she formerly used Createspace for publishing and distributing "print on demand" copies of her longer books.  Shorter ebooks aren't usually eligible for printing because they don't have enough pages for a spine.

At the end of 2016, Amazon publicized the availability of their new print book publishing services.  They also stated that current Createspace members were welcome to transfer their accounts to KDP.  Baker described this as "one of the best gifts" she could have hoped for.  She added:  "I think the ability to publish print books right alongside our digital books is a great incentive.  I wouldn't doubt it if we start seeing less of the short ebooks and more self-published authors publishing both digital and print."

Still Catching On

An online search about Amazon's paperback publishing rendered few results, indicating that many authors have yet to catch on to the news.  Baker stated that to her surprise:  "There doesn't seem to be a lot of buzz about it yet!"  She then added:  "I don't know why?  I'm pumped over the whole thing!"  Apparently with good reason since she took advantage of the service with her new book:  "Skipping Childhood:  A Novel (From Abused Foster Child to Adolescent Serial Killer)."  Now, both the digital and print formats of the title are available side-by-side on Amazon.

Reference:

http://charmbaker.com/amazon-kdp-support-team/

https://www.amazon.com/dp/154064880X
