News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Payback" by L. J. Greatrex is published
This is the second book in the Hackers thriller series of novels
"Payback" by L. J. Greatrex is published
Book 2 in the Hackers thriller series of novels
About the Book:
The transition from educated family man to wealthy land owner and well-liked pillar of the Caribbean community, William Forester, having morphed into 'Bill Pascal', remains more determined than ever to seek revenge against his wealthy adversary.
Whilst not losing sight of his goal of being reunited with his wife and children with his ill-gotten gains intact, with the help of his friend Paul Max, he continues his journey of retribution despite making every effort to build a new life he hopes one day will bring his family back together.
Excerpt from the book:
"Driving back with all the ifs and buts going around in my head, I decided to call on Joseph at the local bar, not to get drunk but to try to get a little normality back into my head if only for the time being. I knew this would be short-lived as soon as I heard from Paul, but I was determined now that I had come this far. "Hi everyone," I began and before I knew it, a rum came shooting along the bar.
"Where have you been?" Joseph asked. "We've missed you, thought you had given up the nectar," he laughed.
"In your dreams," I jested. "I've come to drink your bar dry," I said tongue-in-cheek, as that was the last thing I had in mind. I needed all my wits about me not only for tomorrow when counting chickens and eggs would be the order of the day, but also in finding a solution to the more pressing issue of Lorna and the children.
The music bought the whole place to life. I could hardly see the sand for bare feet dancing, the sun setting made the place look magical. I knew this was a good idea, 'Who needs a psychiatrist when you have a place like this and friends like these?'"
Amazon reviews:
4.0 out of 4 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
By Pat Herberton 24th December 2016
Following on from the first book in the Hackers series entitled "Conscious Revenge" in which William 'Bill' Forrester was kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead, only to survive the ordeal and with his friend, Paul Max, hacks into the computers of his nemesis's gambling network, causing Brandon West to lose his cruise ship, his reputation as an international businessman and much more.
In this second book, 'Bill' wants to move on with his new life in the Cayman Islands by buying a mansion, starting up a helicopter business and bringing his family to the island to live with him, whilst he continues to wreak revenge on his arch enemy.
Not as action-packed as the first book, but still a good read.
"Payback" by L. J. Greatrexis available in paperback from Amazon UK at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
The e-book version is also available to download from:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Press/Media Contact Details:
Contact: Darin Jewell (L. J. Greatrex's literary agent)
Managing Director
The Inspira Group Literary Agency
London, UK
darin@theinspiragroup.com
tel. UK +208 292 5163
Media Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse