 
News By Tag
* Payback
* Greatrex
* Hackers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  United Kingdom
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1
December 2016
313029282726


"Payback" by L. J. Greatrex is published

This is the second book in the Hackers thriller series of novels
 
 
PAYBACK -cover
PAYBACK -cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Payback
Greatrex
Hackers

Industry:
Books

Location:
London City - London, Greater - UK

Subject:
Projects

LONDON - Jan. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN #978-1541189263

"Payback" by L. J. Greatrex is published

Book 2 in the Hackers thriller series of novels

About the Book:

The transition from educated family man to wealthy land owner and well-liked pillar of the Caribbean community, William Forester, having morphed into 'Bill Pascal', remains more determined than ever to seek revenge against his wealthy adversary.

Whilst not losing sight of his goal of being reunited with his wife and children with his ill-gotten gains intact, with the help of his friend Paul Max, he continues his journey of retribution despite making every effort to build a new life he hopes one day will bring his family back together.

Excerpt from the book:

"Driving back with all the ifs and buts going around in my head, I decided to call on Joseph at the local bar, not to get drunk but to try to get a little normality back into my head if only for the time being. I knew this would be short-lived as soon as I heard from Paul, but I was determined now that I had come this far. "Hi everyone," I began and before I knew it, a rum came shooting along the bar.

"Where have you been?" Joseph asked. "We've missed you, thought you had given up the nectar," he laughed.

"In your dreams," I jested. "I've come to drink your bar dry," I said tongue-in-cheek, as that was the last thing I had in mind. I needed all my wits about me not only for tomorrow when counting chickens and eggs would be the order of the day, but also in finding a solution to the more pressing issue of Lorna and the children.

The music bought the whole place to life. I could hardly see the sand for bare feet dancing, the sun setting made the place look magical. I knew this was a good idea, 'Who needs a psychiatrist when you have a place like this and friends like these?'"

Amazon reviews:

4.0 out of 4 stars (https://www.amazon.co.uk/review/R28PX2GZLUL0GE/ref=cm_cr_...)The hackers are back

By Pat Herberton 24th December 2016

Following on from the first book in the Hackers series entitled "Conscious Revenge" in which William 'Bill' Forrester was kidnapped, assaulted and left for dead, only to survive the ordeal and with his friend, Paul Max, hacks into the computers of his nemesis's gambling network, causing Brandon West to lose his cruise ship, his reputation as an international businessman and much more.

In this second book, 'Bill' wants to move on with his new life in the Cayman Islands by buying a mansion, starting up a helicopter business and bringing his family to the island to live with him, whilst he continues to wreak revenge on his arch enemy.

Not as action-packed as the first book, but still a good read.

"Payback" by L. J. Greatrexis available in paperback from Amazon UK at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Payback-Book-2-Hackers-thriller/...

The e-book version is also available to download from:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B01MQYO1S3

Press/Media Contact Details:

Contact:  Darin Jewell (L. J. Greatrex's literary agent)

Managing Director

The Inspira Group Literary Agency

London, UK

darin@theinspiragroup.com

tel. UK +208 292 5163

Media Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
Source:The Inspira Group
Email:***@theinspiragroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Payback, Greatrex, Hackers
Industry:Books
Location:London City - London, Greater - United Kingdom
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release 1 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share