Legal Learning Series Proudly Announces Mercury Express Courier, its newest Annual Sponsor for 2016
Mercury Express Couriers and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2016-2017 events.
Mercury Express Couriers and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2016-2017 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.
QUOTES:
Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "Legal Learning Series is delighted to welcome Mercury Express Couriers, a well-known local business with strong connections in South Florida. Process serving and courier services are the life blood of the legal system. The support we receive from leading companies like Mercury Express Couriers, and from our existing partners, allows us to provide the absolute best in quality programming and events for the legal community."
MORE INFORMATION:
About Legal Learning Series
The Legal Learning Series (http://www.legallearningseries.com/
About Mercury Express Couriers
Mercury Express Couriers, and Courthouse Express Legal Couriers provide a full range of document, delivery and filing services for lawyers and other companies across South Florida.
CONTACTS:
Joel Rosenthal
Mercury Express Couriers
139 NE 1st Street, Suite 603
Miami, FL 33132
joel@mercuryexpresscouriers.com
www.mercuryexpresscouriers.com
Robert Friedman, Legal Learning Series
robert@legallearningseries.com
954-745-9519
