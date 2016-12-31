 
News By Tag
* Law
* Legal
* Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625

Legal Learning Series Proudly Announces Mercury Express Courier, its newest Annual Sponsor for 2016

 
 
MercuryExpress
MercuryExpress
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Law
* Legal
* Attorney

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
* Sponsorships

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- Legal Learning Series, a leader in legal education, networking and events, announced a new sponsorship from Mercury Express Couriers and Courthouse Express Legal Couriers provide a full range of document, delivery and filing services for lawyers and other companies across South Florida. Having serviced South Florida's business and legal delivery needs for more than 25 years, their client retention rate is unparalleled in the industry. Mercury Express Couriers will partner with LLS to provide thought leadership, trends, tips and suggestions as it pertains to expediting process of service. Legal Learning Series is overjoyed to welcome Mercury Express Couriers as a sponsor for 2016-2017, and is grateful for the company's generosity and support.

See end of release for information about Mercury Express Couriers and its offerings. For more information about Legal Learning Series and a list of upcoming events, visit www.legallearningseries.com.

Mercury Express Couriers and associates will be in attendance at LLS South Florida events, joining thousands other legal professionals who are expected to participate in 2016-2017 events. Legal Learning Series is one of the fastest-growing legal education and marketing companies in the nation. Together with the help of its partners LLS will look to further extend its reach into new territories.

QUOTES:

Robert Friedman, Co-founder and Executive Director of Legal Learning Series: "Legal Learning Series is delighted to welcome Mercury Express Couriers, a well-known local business with strong connections in South Florida. Process serving and courier services are the life blood of the legal system. The support we receive from leading companies like Mercury Express Couriers, and from our existing partners, allows us to provide the absolute best in quality programming and events for the legal community."

MORE INFORMATION:

About Legal Learning Series
The Legal Learning Series (http://www.legallearningseries.com/) is dedicated to providing higher continuing legal education programs and offering legal experts, consultants, service and technology providers the opportunity to educate the community. We offer comprehensive half day seminars, full day seminars, conferences, lunch and learns, professional development courses to be hosted within law firms, legal networking opportunities, and training. Attendees of the Legal Learning Series include top level professionals: lawyers, judges, administrators, paralegals, legal assistants, case managers, litigation support managers, legal consultants, and others. Join your colleagues in an exciting journey towards setting higher standards in the legal community. Participate in making a difference.

About Mercury Express Couriers

Mercury Express Couriers, and Courthouse Express Legal Couriers provide a full range of document, delivery and filing services for lawyers and other companies across South Florida. We use professionally-trained legal couriers, notaries and suitably-dressed drivers to attend to your legal and courtroom needs. We can help with: Courthouse Filings; Mobile Notary Public; Service of Process, Summonses or Subpoenas; Permit Expeditors; Courthouse Case File Document Retrieval; Use of a Trained Courier by the Hour, Day, Week or Month; Public Records Research; Obtain Visas and Other Foreign Language Documents at All International Consulates; Delivery of Legal Boxes and Exhibits to the Courthouse. For more information please contact our friend Joel Rosenthal at joel@mercuryexpresscouriers.com or visit www.mercuryexpresscouriers.com

CONTACTS:
Joel Rosenthal

Mercury Express Couriers

139 NE 1st Street, Suite 603

Miami, FL 33132

joel@mercuryexpresscouriers.com

www.mercuryexpresscouriers.com

Robert Friedman, Legal Learning Series

robert@legallearningseries.com

954-745-9519

Related Link
www.legallearningseries.com

Contact
legal learning series
***@legallearningseries.com
End
Source:
Email:***@legallearningseries.com Email Verified
Tags:Law, Legal, Attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 31, 2016
Legal Learning Series News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 31, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share