 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625


Imafidon, Becomes Youngest Scientist to Get Royal Recognition

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, one of the top 10 women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and a pioneering alumna of the multi-record breaking institution (the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk program) has been honored by the Queen of England for contributions to girls'education and STEM in this year's honors list. Dr Imafidon, the eldest child of the world's most mathematical family, becomes the youngest Scientist to get this award since 1890. #NewYearHonours
 
1 2 3 4 5
Prof Chris & Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon after winning the BCS award
Prof Chris & Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon after winning the BCS award
WESTMINSTER, U.K. - Dec. 30, 2016 - PRLog -- Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon (aged 27), the eldest child from a family described by experts as "world's smartest family", has received the Queen's award for services to young women and STEM. She is founder and CEO of multi-award-winning organisation - STEMettes.[Stemettes.org]

Dr Imafidon,  was with her family in London when she heard the news of her inclusion in the #NewYearHonours list, and this comes just days after being invited to speak to University leaders including Vice Chancellors in London, Oxford and Cambridge.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May, says "Congratulations to all those receiving honours today. It's great so many from different walks of life are getting recognition"

Dr ANNE-MARIE O IMAFIDON, says "I'm ecstatic beyond words. This is DIVINE, simply God-sent. Nobody would have expected this when my journey started with mathematical and science games at EIE (www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk) program a few years ago. This program equipped me with the unique pedagogical techniques which makes learning fun and it is radically different from conventional school. It helps anyone tackle educational and even professional challenges with ease. How I wish my grandparents were here. They would love anything from the Queen of England. .. particularly my grandmothers they would give anything for such a rare honour. When they heard on the phone, one of them burst in song after recovering from the initial pleasant shock"

Dr Imafidon, opines "as the dust is settling down, I'm truly surprised, honoured and humbled. Honestly, this is NOT for me. I dedicate it to my team at Stemettes, volunteers, partners, sponsors, mentors, and my family. This is a sign of what is to come. Inclusivity in the STEM sector and girls'education are important for all  - it's an honour and a privilege to lead it"

Anne-Marie's father, a world renowned expert and government adviser, Professor Chris Imafidon, speaking on behalf of the family, said, "If one gets an award, one is very excited but if one's child gets such award, that is a step further than anyone could have imagined. I am still pinching myself. This is more than a MIRACLE! It is a WONDER! and my family are sincerely chuffed. As soon as we recover from the initial shock, the family celebrations could last a whole year!  It is an extraordinary thing that is happening just because one's optimisation of learning for Mathematics and Sciences. I am forever grateful for the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk's proven methodology. It is now an absolute truism, beyond any doubt that every child is a genius, because of this EIE re-engineered learning strategy that starts from the classroom and ends in the boardroom. Now, it is evident that EIE's unique methodology can revolutionise learning of any subject or concepts (from Maths to Science, or Music or langauges). So, we need to work with more parents, schools, colleges and universities to implement these principles and realise the genius in every child, or greatness in everyone"

Professor Imafidon, who now chairs the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk program,  known for supporting inner-city pupils, adds, "Science and tech are the future, therefore, is too important to be left to  schools alone - it's apt that EIE and similar programs play a vital role."


NOTES TO EDITORS

IMAFIDON FAMILY & ASSOCIATED FOUNDATIONS

The Imafidons (http://www.imafidons.com/) gives free information and resources to encourage learning, teaching and research into science, mathematics and music. They partner with charities and other related organisations to promote new learning techniques. Professor Chris Imafidon and the family are available for keynote speaking, teaching and media interviews during some months of the year.

The Excellence in Education programme (http://www.excellenceineducation.org.uk/) runs seminars, webinars and workshop sessions for parents, schools, and other institutions interested in the educational advancements of learners particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. And also publishes links, tweets and full details on various educational activities.

STEMETTES

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder & CEO of Stemettes.org, a multi- award winning organisation, impacting girls'  Science. It inspires and supports young women into Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths careers (STEM)  http://stemettes.org/.

End
Source:ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk
Email:***@excellenceineducation.org.uk Email Verified
Tags:New Year Honours List, Professor Chris Imafidon, Anne-Marie Imafidon, Queen's New Year honours, Stem, STEMette, Excellence In Education, Mathematics, Prime Minister Theresa May
Industry:Education, Family, Non-profit, Science, Technology
Location:Westminster - London, Greater - United Kingdom
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 31, 2016
Excellence in Education PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share