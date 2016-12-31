Imafidon, Becomes Youngest Scientist to Get Royal Recognition

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, one of the top 10 women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and a pioneering alumna of the multi-record breaking institution (the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk program) has been honored by the Queen of England for contributions to girls'education and STEM in this year's honors list. Dr Imafidon, the eldest child of the world's most mathematical family, becomes the youngest Scientist to get this award since 1890. #NewYearHonours