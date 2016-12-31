Country(s)
Industry News
Imafidon, Becomes Youngest Scientist to Get Royal Recognition
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, one of the top 10 women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and a pioneering alumna of the multi-record breaking institution (the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk program) has been honored by the Queen of England for contributions to girls'education and STEM in this year's honors list. Dr Imafidon, the eldest child of the world's most mathematical family, becomes the youngest Scientist to get this award since 1890. #NewYearHonours
Dr Imafidon, was with her family in London when she heard the news of her inclusion in the #NewYearHonours list, and this comes just days after being invited to speak to University leaders including Vice Chancellors in London, Oxford and Cambridge.
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May, says "Congratulations to all those receiving honours today. It's great so many from different walks of life are getting recognition"
Dr ANNE-MARIE O IMAFIDON, says "I'm ecstatic beyond words. This is DIVINE, simply God-sent. Nobody would have expected this when my journey started with mathematical and science games at EIE (www.ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk) program a few years ago. This program equipped me with the unique pedagogical techniques which makes learning fun and it is radically different from conventional school. It helps anyone tackle educational and even professional challenges with ease. How I wish my grandparents were here. They would love anything from the Queen of England. .. particularly my grandmothers they would give anything for such a rare honour. When they heard on the phone, one of them burst in song after recovering from the initial pleasant shock"
Dr Imafidon, opines "as the dust is settling down, I'm truly surprised, honoured and humbled. Honestly, this is NOT for me. I dedicate it to my team at Stemettes, volunteers, partners, sponsors, mentors, and my family. This is a sign of what is to come. Inclusivity in the STEM sector and girls'education are important for all - it's an honour and a privilege to lead it"
Anne-Marie's father, a world renowned expert and government adviser, Professor Chris Imafidon, speaking on behalf of the family, said, "If one gets an award, one is very excited but if one's child gets such award, that is a step further than anyone could have imagined. I am still pinching myself. This is more than a MIRACLE! It is a WONDER! and my family are sincerely chuffed. As soon as we recover from the initial shock, the family celebrations could last a whole year! It is an extraordinary thing that is happening just because one's optimisation of learning for Mathematics and Sciences. I am forever grateful for the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk's proven methodology. It is now an absolute truism, beyond any doubt that every child is a genius, because of this EIE re-engineered learning strategy that starts from the classroom and ends in the boardroom. Now, it is evident that EIE's unique methodology can revolutionise learning of any subject or concepts (from Maths to Science, or Music or langauges). So, we need to work with more parents, schools, colleges and universities to implement these principles and realise the genius in every child, or greatness in everyone"
Professor Imafidon, who now chairs the ExcellenceinEducation.org.uk program, known for supporting inner-city pupils, adds, "Science and tech are the future, therefore, is too important to be left to schools alone - it's apt that EIE and similar programs play a vital role."
NOTES TO EDITORS
IMAFIDON FAMILY & ASSOCIATED FOUNDATIONS
The Imafidons (http://www.imafidons.com/
The Excellence in Education programme (http://www.excellenceineducation.org.uk/
STEMETTES
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder & CEO of Stemettes.org, a multi- award winning organisation, impacting girls' Science. It inspires and supports young women into Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths careers (STEM) http://stemettes.org/
Contact
Hannah Rivers
07968285848
***@excellenceineducation.org.uk
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 31, 2016