Local Business Organization Continues Lunch and Learn Series
Guests will experience an afternoon of business networking with local professionals while enjoy a fabulous lunch and learning session at the Smart Talk Business Lunch & Learn Series.
The Smart Talk Business Lunch and Learn series will continue on January 19, 2017 at Rini's Restaurant in Elmsford, NY from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, featuring guest speaker Cindy Penchina, Owner of Hudson Fusion, LLC. Cindy Penchina will highlight the benefits of using inbound marketing and why you need to use these marketing strategies for your business. Guests will experience an afternoon of business networking with local professionals while enjoy a fabulous lunch and learning session.
Westchester Networking for Professionals will continue hosting these event on a monthly basis at Rini's Restaurant in Elmsford, NY from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm through May 2017. The cost to attend the lunch and learn series includes lunch and learning session. Advance tickets are sold online at a discount and door registrations will be accepted at the event, but at a slightly higher cost. For a list of event dates, presenting guests and topic of discussions, visit their website for more information.
"Our business lunch meetings are a great way for business professionals to interact directly with like-minded people while developing business skills, networking and building alliances", says Founder, Theresa Todman.
To attend this event, online registration can be found at http://wnfpevents.webs.com. For more event or sponsorship information, please call (914) 266-0347 or email: ads@wnfp.org.
ABOUT WNFP
Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) offers a sophisticated social networking channel for business owners, solo entrepreneurs, and like-minded professionals who are eager to meet, create new connections, improve their professional development and generate business opportunities. To learn more about WNFP visit our website at http://wnfpevents.webs.com.
