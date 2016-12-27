Country(s)
Martin Elkort, Early Pioneer of Documentary Street Photography, Left Legacy of Enduring images and Writings
Elkort, who died peacefully in his Los Angeles home at the age of 87 with his family, friends, and wits about him, was born in New York City on April 18, 1929. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Edythe Elkort, his wife of 63 years. He leaves behind three adult children, four grandchildren, three young great-grandchildren, relatives and countless friends, followers and fans around the globe.
Elkort's work is widely exhibited and appears in the permanent collections of The Museum of Modern Art, The Getty Museum, The Columbus Museum of Art, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, The Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., The Jewish Museum in Brooklyn, and galleries, corporate and private collections.
A documentary, "Martin Elkort, An American Mirror," is a heartfelt tribute created in 2014 by Stefani Twyford, Elkort's eldest daughter and award-winning producer. It can be viewed for free at www.martinelkort.com. Prints of Elkort's photographs and his most recent book "Children: Behind the Lens" are available for purchase on the website as well. This 69-page study of childhood features 62 of Elkort's most intriguing black & white images of children punctuated with his eloquent reflections on photography and his creative process.
Developing a love of photography during the Great Depression, Elkort sold his first professional image for publication in a newspaper at the age of 10. Soon after, Elkort contracted polio and was confined to a hospital for four months. As a gift to assist in his recovery, Elkort's parents bought him a Ciroflex camera, and Elkort's passion for photographing the unvarnished human experience was ignited.
While studying painting at Cooper Union in New York City, Martin joined the New York Photo League, an organization of photographers that served as the center of the documentary movement in American photography. There he studied under masters and became adept at what he referred to as 'stealth photography.' He developed the skill of walking right up to a person and taking their photo without them even realizing it. Martin's indelible images of simpler times remind us that the human experience is a tapestry woven of joys and sorrows, labor and leisure. He has successfully captured the many dimensions and experiences of life in a very authentic and compelling way.
