January 2017
Martin Elkort, Early Pioneer of Documentary Street Photography, Left Legacy of Enduring images and Writings

 
Martin Elkort
Martin Elkort
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The life and work of acclaimed documentary street photographer, thoughtful photography essayist and author Martin Elkort will endure long after his recent death. Elkort gained international acclaim for the iconic black and white photographs that captured everyday life in the streets and shops of New York City. Throughout the 1940's and 1950's, Martin roamed the urban landscape of New York City in search of the perfect picture. His indelible images of simpler times remind us that the human experience can be a joyous one. Poignant and insightful, his photographs reflect the Great American Melting Pot in all its unpolished glory.

Elkort, who died peacefully in his Los Angeles home at the age of 87 with his family, friends, and wits about him, was born in New York City on April 18, 1929. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Edythe Elkort, his wife of 63 years. He leaves behind three adult children, four grandchildren, three young great-grandchildren, relatives and countless friends, followers and fans around the globe.

Elkort's work is widely exhibited and appears in the permanent collections of The Museum of Modern Art, The Getty Museum, The Columbus Museum of Art, The Museum of Fine Arts Houston, The Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., The Jewish Museum in Brooklyn, and galleries, corporate and private collections.

A documentary, "Martin Elkort, An American Mirror," is a heartfelt tribute created in 2014 by Stefani Twyford, Elkort's eldest daughter and award-winning producer. It can be viewed for free at www.martinelkort.com. Prints of Elkort's photographs and his most recent book "Children: Behind the Lens" are available for purchase on the website as well. This 69-page study of childhood features 62 of Elkort's most intriguing black & white images of children punctuated with his eloquent reflections on photography and his creative process.

Developing a love of photography during the Great Depression, Elkort sold his first professional image for publication in a newspaper at the age of 10. Soon after, Elkort contracted polio and was confined to a hospital for four months. As a gift to assist in his recovery, Elkort's parents bought him a Ciroflex camera, and Elkort's passion for photographing the unvarnished human experience was ignited.

While studying painting at Cooper Union in New York City, Martin joined the New York Photo League, an organization of photographers that served as the center of the documentary movement in American photography. There he studied under masters and became adept at what he referred to as 'stealth photography.' He developed the skill of walking right up to a person and taking their photo without them even realizing it. Martin's indelible images of simpler times remind us that the human experience is a tapestry woven of joys and sorrows, labor and leisure. He has successfully captured the many dimensions and experiences of life in a very authentic and compelling way.

To read Martin Elkort's obituary, please visit http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/nytimes/obituary.aspx?pi....

For more information on the life and work of Martin Elkort, please contact Stefani Twyford at stwyford@legacymultimedia.com or 281-639-8447.

