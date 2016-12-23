 
December 2016





South Shore Chamber of Commerce to present program on social media as part of Education Series

 
 
ROCKLAND, Mass. - Dec. 29, 2016 - PRLog -- As part of its Business Education Series, the South Shore Chamber of Commerce (www.southshorechamber.org) will host "New Year's Resolution: Get More Social!" on Wednesday, January 11th at Chamber headquarters, 1050 Hingham Street, Rockland.

The event, slated from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m., will focus on new ways to communicate with social media followers to increase revenue and engagement in 2017.

Developed and offered by the Chamber's Not For Profit Affinity Group, the program will provide educational content for Not For Profit organizations and other local businesses on practical and effective tools to grow their business through social media engagement and marketing using platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

The workshop will feature a panel of presenters, including representatives from the United Way of Massachusetts Bay; radius financial group; and Main Street Media Group.

Admission fee, which includes a light breakfast, is $25 for all South Shore Chamber and affiliate Chamber members and members of the South Shore Young Professionals. There is a $40 admission fee for non-members.   Pre-registration is required by contacting jwilliams@southshorechamber.org.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
Source:South Shore Chamber of Commerce
