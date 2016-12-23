News By Tag
Eyelash Extension Studio in Westfield NJ!
Are you looking for an eyelash extension studio in Westfield, NJ? Amazing Lash Studio offers eyelash extensions on Broad St. in downtown Westfield.
The Amazing Lash Studio salon will be located in Downtown Westfield at 225 East Broad Street Unit B. The anticipated Grand Opening Date is mid January 2017.
Eyelash Extensions are synthetic strands that are made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, the eyelash extensions help thicken your own natural lash. The stylist will help you chose the look and length that is best for your style.
Amazing Lash Studio offers four kinds of different lash styles, Cute, Natural, Sexy and Gorgeous. The Cute lashes use longer lash extensions at the center of your eye that makes your eyes appear longer. The Natural Lashes use longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes. Sexy lashes, are lash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes and longer on the outside corner of your eye. Gorgeous Lashes are longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line, they have longer, fuller lashes all over.
Amazing Lash Studio of Westfield, NJ encourages individuals to sign up for their Grand Opening list to stay up to date on the latest news about their opening. First time customers can also receive an introductory rate of $79.99 for their first full set of lash extensions. Visit the website at http://amazinglashstudio.com/
