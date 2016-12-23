News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EzPaycheck Software Readies New Employers for 2017 Payroll Tasks
DIY small business payroll software ezPaycheck 2017 is shipping with the latest tax tables and tax forms. Test drive with no obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.
"ezPaycheck payroll software speeds up paycheck printing and tax form reporting. The new ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software can be setup for many different pay rates within the same application at no additional cost." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.
Priced at $89 per year per installation, ezPaycheck payroll is affordable to any business. A new limited time price reduction for ezPaycheck 2016 and 2017 bundle version from Halfpricesoft.com has employers jumping for joy! Business owners can get 2016 & 2017 special bundle cost of only $99.00 (regular price $178). This means new customers can get ezPaycheck 2017 version at $10 when purchasing the 2016 edition at the regular price.
This DIY in house payroll software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows systems. New user can download and try this software for free with no obligation and no cost athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
The main features include but are not limited to:
- Offers no cost live chat, email and remote access for customer support for ezPaycheck
- Supports differential pay rates within the company
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods
- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks
- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge
To start the 30-day test drive, visit the site at:http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from Halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will assist small business owners in simplifying payroll processing and business management. Visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse