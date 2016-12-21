How the Two Minds Work in Relation to Each Other

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Drugs

• Alcohol Industry:

• Health Location:

• Hemet - California - US Subject:

• Reports

Media Contact

Lawrence Miller

951) 970-7868

951) 970-7868

***@hypnosiscentersoca.com Lawrence Miller951) 970-7868951) 970-7868

End

-- The subconscious mind "expresses" itself through feelings; the conscious mind, through thought. The subconscious is where all of our feelings are stored generally attached to "movies" of the associated events. Because of the enormous power of those feelings, ultimately it is from the subconscious that our power derives as well. Feelings are power. If you doubt this observation, consider how difficult it is to successfully overrule your feelings by "willpower". control over our lives -- derives from thought only when there is no conflicting protection mechanism, belief, or other issues programmed into the subconscious.For this reason, we say that the subconscious mind is the more powerful of the two minds. When the subconscious holds an issue affecting a particular area or subject, that program will rule. An individual may find that they are not getting the results they want, they get frustrated, angry, confused and in a constant struggle. The conscious mind may hold a desire, even a plan, but as long as that desire or plan is in conflict with the program held in the subconscious mind, the program will control the outcome. In other words, the conscious mind is not in control; the subconscious mind is, at least in any instance where there is an issue programmed in.This is especially obvious in cases where a person is talented or gifted in a certain area but can't seem to get anywhere, everything seems like a fight and struggle, they find themselves getting worn out trying to get results. This person consciously realizes that they are struggling to get results--which, they feel should be simple for them and they become confused as to why there is such a struggle. But the sense of struggle is not limited to those with a particular talent or gift. It can be true for any of us in many different areas.What has happened is the following: a) The subconscious mind has put up a protection or belief because of some earlier experience in life (a defense mechanism or survival technique); b) the protection or belief is causing an unwanted behavior in the adult life of the individual, even though it did protect him/her as a child; and c) this unwanted behavior restricts or even stops the results in their real world.So, the subconscious mind is the more powerful of the two minds because it can stop results intended by the conscious mind. Since the subconscious communicates in feelings, it controls by sending strong feeling messages (discomfort). The conscious mind tries to control these feelings with thoughts and thoughts have no power. Even though the conscious mind never achieves the desired expected results, it is useful to point out that while the conscious mind knows it is not achieving those results, the subconscious mind, on the other hand, has no idea that the individual has not reached the desired results the conscious mind was trying to achieve; nor does it care! The subconscious mind is simply doing its job of protecting the individual as it did when they were a child.For the most part, the two minds do not communicate directly with each other. Hence, the reason the subconscious mind does not perceive the need to change the issue programmed in is because it is completely unaware of any need to do so. The subconscious mind does not know about the results the conscious mind wants, is expecting and is struggling to get. The issue programmed into the subconscious mind remains exactly the same as it was when it was first imprinted UNLESS it somehow becomes aware that its protection is no longer actually protecting the person and that in fact, it is now keeping the person from having the results they want and harming them. Until the subconscious mind becomes aware that the protection is now harming them and making them unhappy, the subconscious mind will keep doing its job consistently forever.As a child the subconscious mind did its job by recording programs that protected us but later in life these protections become unwanted behaviors and liabilities which prevent us from getting the results we what. It bears repeating that the subconscious mind has no idea that the programs it has filed to protect us are no longer protecting us. If, for instance, the subconscious mind knew that the old programs were not protecting us anymore and if it was in charge of allowing access to itself, it would perhaps, open the door, take inventory of current external conditions and make a change whenever it "deemed" it appropriate. This sounds good but is simply not the case. Issues, i.e., unwanted behaviors which were programmed into our subconscious minds as children, even though they have become undesirable, even objectionable, even illness and death, stay in place, unless dealt with directly in the subconscious mind.There is a piece of very good news that derives from the observation that the subconscious mind is ready, willing and able to do anything to protect us. Because of this, once the subconscious mind is brought to the realization that the issue, protection mechanism, etc., is HURTING us by keeping the issue in place, the subconscious mind demonstrates great willingness to, heal the issue, delete or make a change in the 'program' immediately.Therefore, once we are able to communicate to the subconscious mind what we, the conscious mind wants it to change, it goes to work to identify the event and the decision that was programmed in the original protection mechanism and it will make the change relatively directly. The change is instant and permanent in the subconscious mind. This can only be done through Hypnotherapy.951.970.7868.