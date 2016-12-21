News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Group Line Marketing LLC Launches Pay Per Call Lead Generation Program!
Group Line Marketing's powerful pay per call system ensures clients only pay for advertising that results in an actual action (phone call) by a potential new customer.
Why Pick Group Line Marketing's's Pay Per Call Plan? Group Line Marketing LLC has a staunch belief in performance based advertising. Groupline Marketing responsibility for the performance of a marketing campaign is taken personally, and clients shouldn't have to purchase marketing that doesn't generate effects. Group Line Marketing offers performance based pay per call advertising programs throughout North America to local service providers. Call attribution applications provide total transparency which allows clients to clearly see precisely what they are paying for and additionally enables them to easily discover there return on investment.
Groupline Marketing LLC offers a multi-channel solution for lead generation. Group Line Marketing LLC owns, markets, and maintains several web properties in the home services verticals. Through these web properties, Group Line Marketing LLC collects customer data, verifies the data, then forwards that customer lead to clients via email, sms, or direct transfer calls on a real time basis. For additional information, visit us at: http://grpl.biz
Media Contact
Group Line Marketing LLC
Andrew Shoemaker
3072238308
***@grpl.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse