 
News By Tag
* Math Contest
* Kangaroo Contest
* Math Puzzles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2016
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019

Ho Math Chess releases Math Kangaroo Contest Preparation workbook

 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Dec. 24, 2016 - PRLog -- Ultimate Ho Math Chess Learning centre, based in Canada, is very pleased to announce the publications of the following math contest preparation workbooks for grades 1, 2, 3 students. This series of math contest workbooks is very suitable for those who like to prepare for the yearly Kangaroo math contest. These workbooks contain not only model word problems, but also the strategies needed to do math contests, and also the problems to improve a student's mental calculation ability and IQ.

The Kangaroo math contest preparation book can be purchased from Amazon.

The title of these 3 student workbooks and their accompanied answers book are as follows:

1. Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades 1 and 2.

2. Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades 2 and 3.

3.  Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades   4.

The Grades 4, 5, 6, and 7 will also be published and available in the early months of 2017 on Amazon.

Contact
Frank Ho
604-263-431
homathchess@outlook.com
End
Source:Ho Math Chess Learning Centre
Email:***@outlook.com
Tags:Math Contest, Kangaroo Contest, Math Puzzles
Industry:Books
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2016
Ho Math Chess Tutor Franchise Learning Centre PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 24, 2016 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share