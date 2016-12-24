Ho Math Chess releases Math Kangaroo Contest Preparation workbook

Contact

-- Ultimate Ho Math Chess Learning centre, based in Canada, is very pleased to announce the publications of the following math contest preparation workbooks for grades 1, 2, 3 students. This series of math contest workbooks is very suitable for those who like to prepare for the yearly Kangaroo math contest. These workbooks contain not only model word problems, but also the strategies needed to do math contests, and also the problems to improve a student's mental calculation ability and IQ.The Kangaroo math contest preparation book can be purchased from Amazon.The title of these 3 student workbooks and their accompanied answers book are as follows:1. Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades 1 and 2.2. Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades 2 and 3.3. Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades 4.The Grades 4, 5, 6, and 7 will also be published and available in the early months of 2017 on Amazon.