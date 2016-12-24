News By Tag
Ho Math Chess releases Math Kangaroo Contest Preparation workbook
The Kangaroo math contest preparation book can be purchased from Amazon.
The title of these 3 student workbooks and their accompanied answers book are as follows:
1. Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades 1 and 2.
2. Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades 2 and 3.
3. Ultimate Math Contest preparation, Word Problem Solving Strategies, and Math IQ Puzzles for Grades 4.
The Grades 4, 5, 6, and 7 will also be published and available in the early months of 2017 on Amazon.
Contact
Frank Ho
604-263-431
homathchess@
Page Updated Last on: Dec 24, 2016