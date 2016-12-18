 
Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

learn German Course in lajpat Nagar

if you would like to learn German Language join toppers Mind Foreign language institute in lajpat Nagar.
 
 
LAGPAT NAGAR, India - Dec. 24, 2016 - PRLog -- German is one of the popular language in the world. There are about more than 90 million speakers of german language around the world. After English & French, German is the third most learned language around the world. Due to globalization, there are lots of job oppurtunites, if you learn German. You can make your career in travel & hospitality, aviation, teaching and other international organizations.

Toppers mind is a delhi based training institue, located in central market, lajpat nagar, offer foreign languges courses like German, Spanish, Japanese, French, Chinese and many more.

German Course Modules

Basic level for begginers: German A1 Level & German A2 Level

For intermediate Learners: German B1 Level German B2 Level

Advanced level: German C1 Level & German C2 Level

Why should you learn the German Language?

* For Your Employment reasons.

* For Your School Curriculum.

* To learn german as a Hobby.

* Seeking admission in German college or university

* Migrating to a german speaking Country

* for Business Purpose

So, What are you waiting for, if you would like to learn German language course, Register for a free demo class Today, Join Toppers Mind. for more details visit our website. http://www.toppersmind.com/german-course-delhi.html


Our Address:

CONTACT

D13-A II Flooor, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar II

Phone: (+91) 9716101636, (+91) 9899930453

Email: info@toppersmind.com

Get 20% discount on all courses upto 1st jan 2017, for more details visit our website http://www.toppersmind.com/

Click to Share