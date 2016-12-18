News By Tag
Dekel Capital Sources $6.9 Million of JV Equity for Las Vegas Multifamily Value-Add Deal
Deal marks the sponsor's first institutional investment partnership for multifamily property
"Through a number of introductory meetings led by Dekel, Haven became a known entity to key institutional equity groups in the multifamily sector," said Shlomi Ronen, founder and managing principal of Dekel Capital.
Dekel started introductory meetings with a number of equity partners and Haven early in the process which showcased Haven's experience and interest in acquiring assets in California, Nevada and Arizona. These meetings allowed equity groups the opportunity to better understand Haven's business plan when the La Ventana project was presented.
Located at 2901 N. Rainbow Blvd. in North Las Vegas, the 256-unit La Ventana Apartments complex is set to undergo an extensive value-add renovation to meet the demand of a growing professional tenant profile in the immediate area. Haven expects to complete the renovation and stabilize the property over 36 months.
"With its thriving entertainment and hospitality-
The La Ventana Apartments acquisition marks Haven Realty's third multifamily acquisition in Las Vegas over the past 12 months. The sponsor also operates a portfolio of 600 single-family rentals in Las Vegas and an additional 1400 single family homes in California and Illinois.
La Ventana Apartments is in close proximity to the newly expanded Mountain View Hospital, four retail shopping centers and has exposure to strong traffic counts of 20,500 vehicles daily. The property, built in 1989, incorporates one- and two-bedroom units in 17 separate standing buildings on 13.5 acres. With 401 parking spaces, La Ventana Apartments features on-site amenities including in-unit washers and dryers, built-in kitchen appliances and a semi-private entrance in addition to private balconies and patios. The two-story complex also offers a swimming pool and spa, fitness center and children's playground.
About Dekel Capital:
Dekel Capital is a Los Angeles-based real estate merchant bank with proven expertise in capital market advisory and private equity in commercial real estate. The firm serves an elite group of commercial real estate operators, investors and developers with an exclusive, boutique approach, allowing them to create tailored solutions that address unique capital challenges. For more information, please visit www.dekelcapital.com.
About Haven Realty Capital:
Haven Realty Capital was founded in 2010 by Sudha Reddy and Eric Gutshall and focuses on residential real estate in select U.S. markets. Haven has established a track record of successful investments and developed a team of best-in-class investment and management professionals. Haven currently has over 2,000 single family rental units and 1,000 units under management across Southern California, Las Vegas, and Chicago and is seeking to continue to acquire multifamily assets that attract high quality tenants in markets experiencing strong rental fundamentals. For more information, please visit: www.havenrc.com.
Barbara Barnes
***@dekelcapital.com
