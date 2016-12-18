Country(s)
Industry News
SecureEPLS now includes the entire country with the addition of Alaska and Hawaii
SecureEPLS.com is a subscription service provided by Edentech Solutions Group for verifying vendors and employees against the excluded parties databases of federal and state governments. This is an essential service for all Healthcare Providers, especially those accepting Medicare and/or Medicaid.
SecureEPLS.com is a web-based subscription service offering online validations against many Federal, State, and Local Exclusion Lists. It is one of five modules to go live in the company's new healthcare suite, CS&S: Care, Safe & Secure (the suite offers components that address care giving, safety, cost control, risk and security focused on Healthcare Providers and Facilities).
"We've reached our 2016 goal of having all EPLS lists included in the SecureEPLS service," according to Company Partner, Lou Liberio. "As we promised, we have included all States in the service. We also look forward to welcoming providers from Alaska and Hawaii to our service."
Subscriptions are available starting as low as $11 per month. These subscriptions are particularly suitable for Medical Practices, Home Care Providers, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, & CCRCs. Enterprise pricing and Service Level Agreements are also available for the larger organizations such as Hospitals, Agencies, and Chains.
During December, the company is offering a risk free promotion that allows all new subscribers to sign up online, use the system for 30 days, and cancel at any time if it's not right for them, and receive a full refund. No questions asked.
More information on the product and service is available at the website, https://www.SecureEPLS.com.
Contact
Lou Liberio, Partner
***@edentech.net
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse