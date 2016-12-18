 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Proteccion Plenitud Inc. as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Proteccion Plenitud Inc. as a Gold Member
 
 
lplenitud-miami-doral-chamber-member
lplenitud-miami-doral-chamber-member
 
DORAL, Fla. - Dec. 23, 2016 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Proteccion Plenitud Inc as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Proteccion Plenitud Inc will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Proteccion Plenitud Inc!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Proteccion Plenitud Inc

They are a company that provides assistance to families through a Funeral Prevision Plan in the United States and Latin America.

Their vision has been to take our regional leadership to the United States to assist families and employers to better the quality of life of their love ones wherever they are. We are endorsed by solid companies from Latin America with many years of experience in the funeral industry with the desire to give the very best to families when they needed the most.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Proteccion Plenitud Inc

sandra.chica@plenitudusa.com
www.penitudusa.com (http://english.plenitudusa.com/)

Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
