Living with 'bionic eyes' - lifestyle feature
The news that 10 patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) will be given retinal implants to create 'bionic eyes' has been greeted with enthusiasm by Manchester author John Raynor.
"Many people with RP have no sight at all by the time they're 40 - I'm 72 and can still see light, colours and shapes which is enough to get me around the house.
"The people who receive the bionic implants will be able to experience many of the things I do and I hope they embrace their new 'superpower' in a positive frame of mind. Sadly, some people with RP tend to take a negative view on life - in the 1980s I was involved in an RP group in Manchester but had to leave because many were so negative and miserable!
"Unlike those group-members, I've tried to never let the condition get me down and use my positive outlook to help give the impression I don't have a disability at all - I've experienced the 'does-he-take-
Given that when he was younger John had exceptionally good eyesight and in his 20s worked as an architectural technician, you wouldn't expect him to feel himself to be so fortunate, but his blindness hasn't prevented him from doing what he loves. "I spend virtually all of my time on the computer - in addition to being an author, I also work as a self-employed software developer. It sounds counter-intuitive that a blind person is able to work as a programmer, but before I lost my sight I taught myself to touch type which means that now, with the help of screen reading software, I can function normally."
See All Evil
In an almost prescient move, at the end of 2015, John published See All Evil (http://www.jsraynor.co.uk/
So would John ever consider having bionic eyes himself? "The technology isn't currently suitable for someone with my current level of sight, so either it would need to massively improve, or my current level of sight would have to deteriorate dramatically before I'd consider it. Plus, I'm getting a bit too old - as long as I can maintain some sight I'll be fine."
ENDS
For more information about John's career as an author, visit his website at www.jsraynor.co.uk
John Raynor
